Essential California: L.A. looks to join fight against Trump administration over 'sanctuary' cities

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 23, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Los Angeles vs. Trump

The city of Los Angeles announced Tuesday that it is looking to join a legal fight against President Trump’s Department of Justice, claiming that new conditions requiring police to cooperate with immigration enforcement officials to qualify for anti-crime funding are unconstitutional and should be blocked. “We’re suing to block the Trump administration from unconstitutionally imposing its will on our city. The administration would put L.A. to the untenable choice of risking a key public safety grant or making LAPD an arm of federal civil immigration policy,” City Atty. Mike Feuer said in a statement. Los Angeles Times

Hope and change

At least a dozen people who worked in the Obama administration have taken the former president’s call to run for office to heart, with several top political aides, policy staff and ambitious millennials from the Obama era mounting campaigns of their own right here in California. All are Democrats, and some of their races could be tipping points in the 2018 midterms as the party attempts to win back control in Washington. Los Angeles Times

A changing industry

Santa Monica-based Songtradr is one of a handful of boutique companies in the L.A. area that have sprouted in response to the growing demand for the licensing of music to films, TV shows, ads and other media. These licensing agreements — known as “sync deals” — have become a bigger priority for independent artists like Ashley Dudukovich, who got a big paycheck and credibility boost when a song of hers was featured in Fox’s network TV series “Lucifer.” Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

ICE in the courthouses: California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye on Tuesday said federal immigration officers have continued to detain immigrants at courthouses across the country “in full force” since January, reversing years of work by judges to ensure equal access to justice. Los Angeles Times

See you in court: Attorneys for former USC kicker Matt Boermeester have filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking to have his expulsion from the school overturned. Los Angeles Times

A fee fight: San Pedro and several other Los Angeles neighborhoods are at the center of a new debate over a plan for a citywide construction fee. The fee would raise funds to build affordable housing and comes as L.A. faces a crippling housing crisis. Los Angeles Times

Curious spelling? Many in the USC Trojan community have noticed that William Shakespeare’s last name is seemingly misspelled at the base of a statue on campus. “To E, or not to E, that is the question,” the school responded in a statement Tuesday, referencing the fact that the Bard’s name has been spelled a number of different ways over the years. Associated Press

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Travelers, take notice: The U.S. State Department has warned its citizens about traveling to Cancun and Los Cabos, two of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations, after a spike in violence in those regions. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Under scrutiny: The University of California broke the rules that govern when it is allowed to replace full-time employees with contract workers, according to a state audit released on Tuesday. Los Angeles Times

Why the rent is too high: Here is a nice explainer about why housing costs are so high in California. CALMatters

What’s up with the GOP? Internal feuding has led the California Republican Party to its lowest point in some time. New York Magazine

CRIME AND COURTS

Child abduction case: Los Angeles police Tuesday fatally shot a man suspected of abducting a 9-year-old boy after the boy’s mother was found shot to death, authorities said. The boy was not harmed and is now in protective custody, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez. Los Angeles Times

Sad story: Authorities are investigating the death of a male infant or fetus found floating in a canal in central Bakersfield. Los Angeles Times

The toll of stun guns: Across America more than 150 autopsy reports cite Tasers as a cause or contributor to deaths. Several of these incidents were right here in California. Reuters

THE ENVIRONMENT

Fewer cars, fewer problems: “As has so often been the case, California is a few steps ahead of the rest of the country in this, offering a preview of things to come. The state’s biggest decarbonization problem — cars — will soon become the nation’s.” Vox