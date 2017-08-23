Essential California: L.A. looks to join fight against Trump administration over 'sanctuary' cities

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 23, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Los Angeles vs. Trump
The city of Los Angeles announced Tuesday that it is looking to join a legal fight against President Trump’s Department of Justice, claiming that new conditions requiring police to cooperate with immigration enforcement officials to qualify for anti-crime funding are unconstitutional and should be blocked. “We’re suing to block the Trump administration from unconstitutionally imposing its will on our city. The administration would put L.A. to the untenable choice of risking a key public safety grant or making LAPD an arm of federal civil immigration policy,” City Atty. Mike Feuer said in a statement. Los Angeles Times
Hope and change
At least a dozen people who worked in the Obama administration have taken the former president’s call to run for office to heart, with several top political aides, policy staff and ambitious millennials from the Obama era mounting campaigns of their own right here in California. All are Democrats, and some of their races could be tipping points in the 2018 midterms as the party attempts to win back control in Washington. Los Angeles Times
A changing industry
Santa Monica-based Songtradr is one of a handful of boutique companies in the L.A. area that have sprouted in response to the growing demand for the licensing of music to films, TV shows, ads and other media. These licensing agreements — known as “sync deals” — have become a bigger priority for independent artists like Ashley Dudukovich, who got a big paycheck and credibility boost when a song of hers was featured in Fox’s network TV series “Lucifer.” Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
ICE in the courthouses: California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye on Tuesday said federal immigration officers have continued to detain immigrants at courthouses across the country “in full force” since January, reversing years of work by judges to ensure equal access to justice. Los Angeles Times
See you in court: Attorneys for former USC kicker Matt Boermeester have filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking to have his expulsion from the school overturned. Los Angeles Times
A fee fight: San Pedro and several other Los Angeles neighborhoods are at the center of a new debate over a plan for a citywide construction fee. The fee would raise funds to build affordable housing and comes as L.A. faces a crippling housing crisis. Los Angeles Times
Curious spelling? Many in the USC Trojan community have noticed that William Shakespeare’s last name is seemingly misspelled at the base of a statue on campus. “To E, or not to E, that is the question,” the school responded in a statement Tuesday, referencing the fact that the Bard’s name has been spelled a number of different ways over the years. Associated Press
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
Travelers, take notice: The U.S. State Department has warned its citizens about traveling to Cancun and Los Cabos, two of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations, after a spike in violence in those regions. Los Angeles Times
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Under scrutiny: The University of California broke the rules that govern when it is allowed to replace full-time employees with contract workers, according to a state audit released on Tuesday. Los Angeles Times
Why the rent is too high: Here is a nice explainer about why housing costs are so high in California. CALMatters
What’s up with the GOP? Internal feuding has led the California Republican Party to its lowest point in some time. New York Magazine
CRIME AND COURTS
Child abduction case: Los Angeles police Tuesday fatally shot a man suspected of abducting a 9-year-old boy after the boy’s mother was found shot to death, authorities said. The boy was not harmed and is now in protective custody, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez. Los Angeles Times
Sad story: Authorities are investigating the death of a male infant or fetus found floating in a canal in central Bakersfield. Los Angeles Times
The toll of stun guns: Across America more than 150 autopsy reports cite Tasers as a cause or contributor to deaths. Several of these incidents were right here in California. Reuters
THE ENVIRONMENT
Fewer cars, fewer problems: “As has so often been the case, California is a few steps ahead of the rest of the country in this, offering a preview of things to come. The state’s biggest decarbonization problem — cars — will soon become the nation’s.” Vox
Cap-and-trade auction update: During the August auction, every emission permit offered by the state was sold, and prices reached their highest level since the program launched five years ago. These permits allow oil refineries, food processors and other facilities to release greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, and state regulators auction off the permits several times a year. Los Angeles Times
A tree problem: “California's record drought is officially over. But trees are still dying across the state because they were so badly weakened by years without water.” NPR
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Some compliments: After coming under intense fire for its continued lack of progress in featuring minorities and women in leading and key roles, CBS was hailed Tuesday by two national Latino organizations as a “leader” in the inclusion of Latinos in prime- time television. Los Angeles Times
Where to go for the weekend: Here’s a list of several awesome camping spots in California that are free. San Francisco Chronicle
For sale: Former L.A. Clippers point guard Chris Paul, who was traded to the Houston Rockets in June, put his Bel-Air mansion back on the market at $9.249 million. Los Angeles Times
Good pup: Meet Buddy, a blind, 700-pound male California sea lion, who arrived at the L.A. Zoo after being rescued and rehabilitated by the Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: sunny Wednesday, partly cloudy Thursday. San Diego and San Francisco area: partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday. Sacramento: sunny Wednesday and Thursday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Carol Ahuja:
“When I was a child and teenager, my family vacations were trailer camping. We had great experiences visiting many of the California state and national parks and exploring abandoned logging towns in Northern California. One very special memory I have is picking berries along the road heading to Prairie Creek State Park. My mother then made delicious jam on the little stove in our, admittedly, not luxurious trailer! I hold onto this wonderful memory of my mother, who has passed away.”
