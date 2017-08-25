Essential California: A return to executions in California?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Aug. 25, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

A return to executions?

The California Supreme Court largely upheld a measure Thursday passed by voters to speed up executions but severely diluted a key provision aimed at ending a backlog of appeals. The majority decision, signed by five of the seven justices, is likely to have the biggest effect on more than a dozen death row inmates who have exhausted their appeals. Backers of Proposition 66, sponsored by prosecutors and passed by 51% of voters in November, predicted executions would resume in months unless Gov. Jerry Brown decides to commute death sentences. Los Angeles Times

Plus: A database of who is on death row. Los Angeles Times

National monuments under review

The White House is getting ready to move on a contentious plan to shrink public lands in the West, which could involve the redrawing of borders at several national monuments that are home to unique geological formations, rare archaeological artifacts and pristine landscapes. The blueprint delivered to President Trump on Thursday by the Department of Interior — but not yet shared with the public — represents an unprecedented effort to roll back protections on federal land. Los Angeles Times

A tense time in the Bay Area

Back-to-back rallies this weekend that are expected to draw far-right figures and large groups of counter-protesters to the Bay Area will offer a test of whether police can prevent the violence that plagued similar demonstrations this year. Law enforcement has spent weeks planning for the events in San Francisco and Berkeley. At the center of the campaign will be a huge police presence, perhaps more than 1,000 officers who intend to crack down at the first sign of trouble. Los Angeles Times

Can tabloids rescue daytime TV?

Can old-fashioned tabloid copy boost the fortunes of daytime TV? Fox is launching “Page Six TV,” a gossip news show based on the New York Post’s column. CBS’ syndication unit is launching “Daily Mail TV,” a show based on the British newspaper’s website. These shows will be live and focus on entertainment news. But they will face stiff competition in a celebrity news market already dominated by “Entertainment Tonight,” “Extra,” “The Insider” and “TMZ.” Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Tough stuff: Canter’s — the famed Fairfax Avenue deli and late-night hangout — was ordered closed this month for the first time in 20 years for health code violations. “We won’t let it happen again,” one of the owners vowed. Los Angeles Times

Arrested: A 20-year-old Ohio man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of battery after he “sucker-punched” a Trump supporter at an anti-illegal immigration rally in Laguna Beach on Sunday, police said. Los Angeles Times

Anti-Trump protesters: A District of Columbia judge ruled Thursday that a Los Angeles-based Web host provider must provide the government with digital data from a website widely used to help organize protests against Trump’s inauguration in January. Los Angeles Times

A changing neighborhood: In Boyle Heights, the disappearance of murals reflects the dramatic change that’s overtaking the predominantly Latino neighborhood. NPR

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

A wild tale: The 1985 murder of a Drug Enforcement Administration agent still haunts Mexico. Finally, a drug lord has been sentenced in the case. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

A party in crisis: Republican Assemblyman Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley said that he will step down as caucus leader and that Assemblyman Brian Dahle of Bieber will succeed him before the end of the legislative session next month. Mayes’ ouster was partially driven by his vote for cap-and-trade legislation. Los Angeles Times

The housing crisis: Times columnist George Skelton weighs in on why the Legislature probably can’t fix California’s affordable housing problem. Los Angeles Times

Plus: “A move to eliminate the state's re-development agencies in 2011 effectively wiped out billions in revenues that were earmarked for affordable housing. Now Jerry Brown is trying to amend that problem.” Pacific Standard