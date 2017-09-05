Essential California: The strange beach scene where the U.S.-Mexican border fence meets the sea

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, Sept. 5, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Where the border meets the ocean

Thrusting into the sky from the edge of the Pacific, Tijuana’s lighthouse, or faro, sends out a beacon where the northwestern nook of Latin America edges against the southwestern tip of the United States. A coastal esplanade south of the fence marking the international boundary is both a beachy hangout and a hub for border artists and activists, yoga aficionados and bemused tourists snapping selfies. It is also the site of often emotional encounters during which stranded deportees on the south visit with separated loved ones on the north, albeit through a mesh-steel fence. Los Angeles Times

The fate of the ‘Dreamers’

President Trump has tentatively decided to leave the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program intact for six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution, a delaying tactic likely to please neither side in a bitter political debate. Aides cautioned that Trump may still change his mind before he makes a long-awaited announcement Tuesday on whether or not to keep the Obama-era program going. It affects up to 800,000 so-called Dreamers, immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children. As of Monday, it wasn't clear whether Trump will say he plans to cancel the program after six months, or simply revisit the matter at that time. Los Angeles Times

How to spot a counterfeit

It’s a question vexing brands and copyright holders the world over. The rise of high-end fake Yeezy sneakers may represent a tiny fraction of the $460-billion knockoff goods industry, but they provide a snapshot into how widespread counterfeiting has become in the digital age — all to the delight of collectors who are so devoted to the shoes they’re willing to undermine the very brand that makes them. The shadow sneaker trade shows the tools of globalization aren’t restricted to multinational brands. The replica Yeezys many people wear are re-created expertly in China, marketed on social media, sold over reputable e-commerce sites and delivered discreetly by international couriers. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Fire slows: Less than 24 hours after Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles County, weather helped take the fight out of a brush fire that burned more than 7,000 acres. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The fire in photos. Mashable

The story behind the comeback: How did UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen and offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch deliver a pocket full of miracles in the football team’s amazing comeback victory Sunday? Los Angeles Times

Rally: Uber drivers, street vendors, fast-food workers and union activists arrived downtown by the busload to participate in a boisterous march and rally on Labor Day in downtown L.A. Los Angeles Times

And: A Labor Day music festival came to Grand Park, and another minimum-wage rally was held in Wilmington. CBS LA

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Frustrated: For more than a year, animal welfare advocates have complained that emergency callers who find wounded or stray animals in Los Angeles have struggled to reach the city for help. The toll-free number for Animal Services has a tedious menu that often leads to busy signals or leaves callers to wait in silence, unsure if anyone will pick up. Los Angeles Times

Closing time: California lawmakers rejected a bill that would have allowed bars and nightclubs in the state to stay open until 4 a.m. But lawmakers did decide to create a task force to study the concept. Los Angeles Times

A robot tax? Jane Kim, a San Francisco city supervisor who is pushing a robot tax, says it’s important to think now about how people will earn a living as more U.S. jobs are lost to automation. Associated Press

San Diego clash: A brief shouting match erupted at Chicano Park on Sunday afternoon between hundreds of park supporters and a small, right-wing group that had recently criticized the park’s murals. San Diego Union-Tribune

And on campus: “The Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at the University of California, Irvine, was punished with disciplinary probation for two academic years for disrupting a pro-Israel event held on campus.” Jewish Telegraphic Agency

CRIME AND COURTS

Interpreters for all: At least 220 languages are spoken in California, and 44% of residents speak a language other than English at home. Seven million Californians say they cannot speak English well. On top of that, the state’s courts handle as many as 8 million cases a year. Now two years into its enforcement phase, California’s “language access plan” is pushing courts to provide interpreters for all non-English speakers in all cases. Los Angeles Times