Essential California: Trump tells Congress to resolve fate of 'Dreamers'

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Sept. 6, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

DACA to be phased out

Immigrant communities across the country are in varying states of fear, anger and sadness over President Trump’s decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which President Obama established in 2012. The administration will continue to renew two-year work permits as they expire but will stop accepting new applications for the program. Then, starting in March, several thousand people a week would begin losing their legal right to work in the U.S. The decision allows President Trump to say that he is fulfilling a campaign pledge to end the program, while also attempting to shift responsibility to Congress for the effect on the nearly 800,000 people covered under DACA. Los Angeles Times

A major blow to California

There are about 220,000 DACA participants living in California — by far the most of any state in the country. Elected officials here decried the decision and expressed hope that Congress would do something to alleviate the uncertainty that these immigrants, who are mostly young, face. “The Legislature will do everything we can working with local governments, universities and schools to keep these young people secure, safe and here where they belong,” said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Times columnist Steve Lopez connected with one “Dreamer” and learned how the hardest part was telling his mom about the end of DACA. Los Angeles Times

The political road ahead: “President Trump’s decision to rescind a popular program that protected the most sympathetic of immigrants here illegally — those who were brought as children by their parents — poses a huge threat to his party, forcing Republican lawmakers to choose between the party’s nativist wing, which strongly opposes any move resembling amnesty, and those who favor a more flexible approach to minority communities.” Los Angeles Times

And: Educators across the state are urging students who are DACA recipients to stay calm. Los Angeles Times

Are you a DACA participant? We want to hear from you.

How the Oroville Dam broke

The main spillway at Oroville Dam broke apart in February when underground water pressure lifted a massive section of the concrete floor into the flow of water and caused rapid erosion of the foundation, according to an interim investigation report released Tuesday. The underlying causes of the massive failure were a combination of aging; design flaws and maintenance shortcomings that included an inadequate drain system under the spillway; thin sections of concrete; and repaired fissures that allowed water to penetrate into the foundation. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

False alarm at LAX: A suspicious package found at Los Angeles International Airport triggered the temporary evacuation of arriving passengers at the Tom Bradley International Terminal on Tuesday. Los Angeles Times

Again? The unexpected closure of Angels Flight on Monday, four days after the funicular’s grand reopening, seemed a fitting twist for a railway that has operated in fits and starts for decades. Los Angeles Times

Here’s the kicker: Seoul-born Younghoe Koo is an “undrafted rookie who has won the Los Angeles Chargers’ starting job — and the hearts of Korean American NFL fans.” The Ringer

Plus: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers decided not to relocate to Los Angeles when the team moved, but his new ride allows him to watch film when he makes the trek up. San Diego Union-Tribune

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Water trouble: The Metropolitan Water District has opened a review into its own ethics office, hiring a Washington, D.C.-based law firm to look into at least two investigations carried out at the agency. Los Angeles Times