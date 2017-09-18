Essential California: San Diego confronts a hepatitis outbreak, in the shadow of a homeless crisis

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, Sept. 18, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Hepatitis outbreak fear

Though Los Angeles has so far escaped an outbreak of hepatitis A like the one in San Diego that has killed 16 people, public health officials are hoping to head off a similar emergency. They say the virus could easily spread to Los Angeles because of its proximity to San Diego and the region’s large homeless population. Los Angeles Times

Plus: San Diego hopes power-washing sidewalks and adding restrooms can ease the health crisis. Washington Post

And: San Diego is trying to do something about its homeless problem, but solutions are few and far between. San Diego Union-Tribune

Behind the scenes of L.A.’s Olympic bid

It started with a walk on a Qatari beach and ended Wednesday, when the International Olympic Committee formally awarded the 2028 Summer Games to L.A., concluding a bid campaign that had almost disintegrated before it began. Here is the behind-the-scenes story of how Mayor Eric Garcetti and his team prevailed in their quest to bring the Olympics back to Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times

Over in Crenshaw

Over the last few years, the forces of gentrification have begun to move south, from downtown L.A., Echo Park and Koreatown into the Crenshaw District, the heart of the black community, pushing up real estate values and grabbing the attention of new retailers and residents. But ambitious plans to transform what many consider the heartbeat of the neighborhood have residents wrestling with Crenshaw’s evolving identity. The 70-year-old Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza may soon be approved for a major redesign that would cost up to $700 million and include more than 900 housing units — most of them market rate — new retail shops, restaurants, office space and other amenities. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Emmy moments: "Big Little Lies" was a big winner at the Emmy Awards along with Donald Glover, "Saturday Night Live" and "The Handmaid's Tale." Lena Waithe made history as the first black woman to win for writing in a comedy series; Hulu’s "The Handmaid's Tale" was the first streaming show to win for top drama; and Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. Check out our behind-the-scenes stories, fashion breakdowns and red carpet interviews. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The complete list of 2017 Emmy winners and nominees. Los Angeles Times

The review: The show bore the stamp of its host Stephen Colbert: genial, poignant, exuberant and a little outrageous. Los Angeles Times

Mystery shrouds LAUSD scandal: Los Angeles school board president Ref Rodriguez, who won his school board seat in 2015, legally could have poured as much of his own money as he liked into his upstart campaign. So why would he, as prosecutors allege, have arranged for others to donate and then used his funds to illegally pay them back? That question looms large as Rodriguez faces three felony charges, including perjury and conspiracy, in what investigators call a campaign money-laundering scheme. Los Angeles Times

The housing crisis continues: Hear about the tract house that went for $800,000 above asking? Columnist Steve Lopez says welcome to California in 2017. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Upcoming deadline: “Dreamers” are scrambling to renew their DACA status before the Oct. 5 deadline. There are about 150,000 immigrants eligible to reapply for the program. Los Angeles Times

California versus Trump: California lawmakers on Saturday passed a “sanctuary state” bill to protect immigrants without legal residency in the U.S., part of a broader push by Democrats to counter expanded deportation orders under the Trump administration. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT