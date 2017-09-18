Essential California: San Diego confronts a hepatitis outbreak, in the shadow of a homeless crisis

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, Sept. 18, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Hepatitis outbreak fear
Though Los Angeles has so far escaped an outbreak of hepatitis A like the one in San Diego that has killed 16 people, public health officials are hoping to head off a similar emergency. They say the virus could easily spread to Los Angeles because of its proximity to San Diego and the region’s large homeless population. Los Angeles Times
Plus: San Diego hopes power-washing sidewalks and adding restrooms can ease the health crisis. Washington Post
And: San Diego is trying to do something about its homeless problem, but solutions are few and far between. San Diego Union-Tribune
Behind the scenes of L.A.’s Olympic bid
It started with a walk on a Qatari beach and ended Wednesday, when the International Olympic Committee formally awarded the 2028 Summer Games to L.A., concluding a bid campaign that had almost disintegrated before it began. Here is the behind-the-scenes story of how Mayor Eric Garcetti and his team prevailed in their quest to bring the Olympics back to Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times
Over in Crenshaw
Over the last few years, the forces of gentrification have begun to move south, from downtown L.A., Echo Park and Koreatown into the Crenshaw District, the heart of the black community, pushing up real estate values and grabbing the attention of new retailers and residents. But ambitious plans to transform what many consider the heartbeat of the neighborhood have residents wrestling with Crenshaw’s evolving identity. The 70-year-old Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza may soon be approved for a major redesign that would cost up to $700 million and include more than 900 housing units — most of them market rate — new retail shops, restaurants, office space and other amenities. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Emmy moments: "Big Little Lies" was a big winner at the Emmy Awards along with Donald Glover, "Saturday Night Live" and "The Handmaid's Tale." Lena Waithe made history as the first black woman to win for writing in a comedy series; Hulu’s "The Handmaid's Tale" was the first streaming show to win for top drama; and Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. Check out our behind-the-scenes stories, fashion breakdowns and red carpet interviews. Los Angeles Times
Plus: The complete list of 2017 Emmy winners and nominees. Los Angeles Times
The review: The show bore the stamp of its host Stephen Colbert: genial, poignant, exuberant and a little outrageous. Los Angeles Times
Mystery shrouds LAUSD scandal: Los Angeles school board president Ref Rodriguez, who won his school board seat in 2015, legally could have poured as much of his own money as he liked into his upstart campaign. So why would he, as prosecutors allege, have arranged for others to donate and then used his funds to illegally pay them back? That question looms large as Rodriguez faces three felony charges, including perjury and conspiracy, in what investigators call a campaign money-laundering scheme. Los Angeles Times
The housing crisis continues: Hear about the tract house that went for $800,000 above asking? Columnist Steve Lopez says welcome to California in 2017. Los Angeles Times
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
Upcoming deadline: “Dreamers” are scrambling to renew their DACA status before the Oct. 5 deadline. There are about 150,000 immigrants eligible to reapply for the program. Los Angeles Times
California versus Trump: California lawmakers on Saturday passed a “sanctuary state” bill to protect immigrants without legal residency in the U.S., part of a broader push by Democrats to counter expanded deportation orders under the Trump administration. Los Angeles Times
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
2018 watch: Democrats intent on taking back the House in 2018 have settled on a key strategy: focusing on the 23 districts nationwide where voters chose Republicans for Congress last year but favored Democrat Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump for the presidency. Seven of those seats are in California, and Democrats must win at least a few of them to have a shot at regaining power. Los Angeles Times
About Friday night: California legislators tried and failed to push through a bill that would have restored the Internet privacy rules killed by Congress and the FCC this year. The Verge
Over in Palos Verdes: “Teachers across the Palos Verdes Peninsula are holding back grades and refusing to write letters of recommendation for students until the local faculty association reaches a salary agreement with district leaders.” The Daily Breeze
CRIME AND COURTS
A retired reporter’s perspective: Longtime AP reporter Linda Deutsch, who covered countless celebrity trials during her storied career, believes former Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be set free. Los Angeles Times
Costly trial: The trial of the worst mass killer in Orange County history, Scott Dekraai, has cost taxpayers at least $2.5 million. Orange County Register
THE ENVIRONMENT
On your radar: In coming weeks, some of the state’s biggest water districts are expected to decide if they want to sign on to the California WaterFix — a long-planned proposal to construct two massive tunnels that would change the way supplies move through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
More Emmy news and notes: The backstory on San Junipero, the fictional California coastal town that marked perhaps the Emmys’ biggest surprise wins. Daily Beast
And: How another (real) California coastal town was shined to a gloss for another Emmy mega-winner, "Big Little Lies." New York Magazine
Life imitating art: A locations manager for Netflix’s “Narcos” was found dead Monday in a rural area of Mexico known for gang-related gang violence, according to reports in Mexican media. Los Angeles Times
Big change: For the first time, the Rose Bowl’s storied field — home to hundreds of gridiron and soccer clashes and live performances by the world’s top musicians — could bear a name. Pasadena Star-News
Pot property boom: “Since last year, cannabis businesses have spurred at least 18 industrial property transactions in Santa Rosa worth more than $40 million. As the sector expands, empty buildings are becoming harder to find in the city, where vacancy rates in industrial areas have dropped from 12% to 5% in three years.” The Press Democrat
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: Sunny, 79, Monday. Partly cloudy, 78, Tuesday. San Diego: Partly cloudy, 73, Monday and Tuesday. San Francisco area: Partly cloudy, 67, Monday. Sunny, 70, Tuesday. Sacramento: Partly cloudy, 80, Monday. Sunny, 80, Monday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
This week’s birthdays for those who made a mark in California:
Actor Aisha Tyler (Sept. 18, 1970), commentator Van Jones (Sept. 20, 1969) and former Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda (Sept. 22, 1927).
If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us. Send us an email to let us know what you love or fondly remember about our state. (Please keep your story to 100 words.)
Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to Benjamin Oreskes and Shelby Grad. Also follow them on Twitter @boreskes and @shelbygrad.