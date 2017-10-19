Essential California: How Santa Rosa is planning to rebuild

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Oct. 19, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Fires keep on burning

After the fires in Northern California, Shelly Lanning is one of thousands of residents who have lost their homes in a region that has faced some of the worst effects of the state’s housing affordability crisis. A limited housing supply fueled by the San Francisco Bay Area’s booming job growth and decades of slow construction has forced home values and rents to near-record highs. Los Angeles Times

Facts and figures: The death toll rose to 42 as containment of the Northern California fires grew. Los Angeles Times

Where does the debris go? Authorities are now shifting to what will be one of the pressing tasks in the long recovery effort: clearing out the neighborhoods. On Wednesday they said Northern California’s worst wildfire disaster is transitioning into the largest debris removal campaign in state history. Los Angeles Times

Finally: One writer contemplates what it means to lose his home in Santa Rosa. Los Angeles Times

More Puliafito revelations

For more than a year while he was dean of USC’s medical school, Dr. Carmen Puliafito abused drugs on days he worked as an eye doctor in university facilities and “would return to his medical office to see patients within hours of using methamphetamine,” a state investigation alleges. Puliafito consumed heroin, methamphetamine and other drugs on a near-daily basis at the Keck School of Medicine campus and in other locations, and the physician supplied drugs to other people, including a teenager and a patient in an addiction treatment facility, according to a filing that details the results of an investigation conducted for the Medical Board of California. Los Angeles Times

Weinstein vs. Weinstein

Together, Bob and Harvey Weinstein built a studio that would redefine independent cinema by drawing upon their complementary skills. Though they became famous for their conference room shouting matches, the brothers from Queens, N.Y., always managed to put their differences aside when facing common enemies. But their escalating tensions finally burst into the open this month amid allegations that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted more than 40 women over two decades. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

About Exposition Park: “Exposition Park is getting crowded. And that’s both a challenge and an opportunity for the Natural History Museum, at 104 years old the park’s oldest cultural tenant,” writes Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne. Los Angeles Times

The times are changing: Once a taboo for Vietnamese refugees who came to the U.S., divorce has gained wide acceptance with assimilation, with advertisements for it all over neighborhoods like Little Saigon. Los Angeles Times

Upon further review: NPR took a closer look at the charitable-giving claims made by a Trump property, the Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles. They found that the golf club’s charitable giving has followed the same pattern — falling far short of what the organization claimed. NPR

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

The Amazon price: Chula Vista is offering Amazon a $400-million incentive to build its headquarters near the U.S.-Mexico border. Business Insider

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Pelosi in L.A.: In Los Angeles, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called on the GOP-controlled Congress to come up with a new Dream Act by year’s end. The San Francisco Democrat said she has confidence Republicans and Democrats will be able to work together to pass it. Los Angeles Times

KDL for Senate: Democratic state Senate leader Kevin de León held his first official campaign event and went right to his core criticism of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein ahead of what promises to be a bitter and expensive battle. Los Angeles Times

Going to court: California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra asked a federal court to issue an emergency temporary restraining order to block the Trump administration from cutting off cost-sharing subsidies that help reduce the price of healthcare for millions of Americans. Los Angeles Times