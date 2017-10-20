Essential California: LAPD investigating Harvey Weinstein after an actress in L.A. accuses him of rape

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Oct. 20, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

A new allegation

An Italian model-actress met with Los Angeles police detectives for more than two hours Thursday morning, providing a detailed account of new allegations that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her at a hotel in 2013. She is the sixth woman to accuse Weinstein of rape or forcible sex acts. Los Angeles police Lt. Billy Hayes confirmed that the department has launched an investigation into the matter. A representative for Weinstein says he has “unequivocally denied” allegations of non-consensual sex. Los Angeles Times

Plus: A group of Weinstein Co. staffers responded to sexual harassment and assault allegations against their company’s disgraced co-founder, saying they did not know he was a “serial sexual predator.” Los Angeles Times

Checking in: Weinstein appears done in Hollywood. But what about Lisa Bloom — the civil rights lawyer who briefly served as an advisor to the disgraced producer? Los Angeles TImes

Wine country lacked water-dropping aircraft

In the first critical hours of the wildfires that swept through wine country this month, firefighters struggled to defend homes without the help of water-dropping aircraft. Fire officials said there were no helicopters or planes capable of slowing the fast-moving fires the night of Oct. 8, as flames swept into Sonoma and Napa county neighborhoods, eventually destroying more than 5,000 structures and killing more than 40 people. Officials say it’s doubtful more air support that night would have made a major difference, given the winds. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Deadly wildfires in Northern California have caused more than $1 billion in insurance losses, according to California’s insurance commissioner. Los Angeles Times

Dodgers win!

The L.A. Dodgers will return to the World Series for the first time since 1988 after crushing the Chicago Cubs by an 11-1 score in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. Game 1 of the World Series will be on Tuesday. Los Angeles Times

Those cheaters

On any given morning, more than 25% of drivers in the toll lanes of the 110 Freeway have evaded the single-driver toll, a problem that has become the top issue for Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s traffic officials. The high scofflaw rate has harmed the efficiency of the lanes, driving up prices and slowing down speeds for the customers who did pay to enter, they said. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

A changing of the guard: Why the departure of the OC Weekly's “Ask a Mexican” columnist Gustavo Arellano highlights the endangered status of Latinos in English-language media. Los Angeles Times

Impact: Rep. Judy Chu has written to two powerful congressional committees demanding an investigation after the release of a report from the Washington Post and "60 Minutes" detailing how a little-noticed piece of legislation took away the DEA's ability to prevent hundreds of millions of painkillers from entering the black market. Los Angeles Times

Get prepared, please: When a big earthquake hits, your first instinct can mean life or death. The last person to die in a California earthquake, during the 2014 Napa temblor, was a woman who was struck in the head by a television that hadn’t been strapped down. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Deportation story: About a week before a court hearing that could have cleared her record, a single mother who had previously been permitted to stay in the U.S. was deported Thursday to Mexico. San Diego Union-Tribune

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT