Essential California: Legal marijuana arrives with a big party in stores

It's Tuesday, Jan. 2

TOP STORIES

High times

There was a party atmosphere across California as legal sales of marijuana began Monday. Californians voted to legalize recreational pot in 2016, and the measure, Proposition 64, took effect New Year’s Day — creating the largest legal pot market in the country. Hundreds of businesses have applied for temporary licenses in recent weeks, but industry officials expect a slow rollout as many cities have not yet given their approval. But there were plenty of places to get pot Monday. And there were long lines. Los Angeles Times

Plus:

-- For some, Monday was an opportunity to be a part of history. Los Angeles Times

-- In the capital of pot, little demand for the legal stuff. SF Gate

More West Coast envy

While revelers in New York City’s Times Square welcomed 2018 during the city’s second-coldest New Year’s Eve on record — a frigid 10 degrees — Rose Parade spectators were treated to relatively balmy temperatures in the mid-50s. “We complain because we can, but we have the best weather,” said Riverside resident Maria Romo, who wore a stocking cap and a heavy coat as she stoked a fire in a barbecue grill after camping overnight on Colorado Boulevard. “This is why we live on the West Coast.” Los Angeles Times

Classic game: In the Rose Bowl, No. 3 Georgia advanced to its first national championship game with a 54-48 double-overtime victory over No. 2 Oklahoma on Monday. Los Angeles Times

The force is with it

It was a grim year for Hollywood box office receipts, but “Star Wars” has come to the rescue. The latest installment in Disney’s intergalactic saga took in a better-than-expected $68.4 million Friday through Monday, according to estimates from measurement firm ComScore. The haul helped the film ring in the new year in full force, swooping past “Beauty and the Beast” as the highest-grossing movie of 2017, raising “The Last Jedi” total for the U.S. and Canada to $533 million and pushing its global take to more than $1 billion. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Caring for the care providers: Hospitals are increasingly realizing that their staffs are suffering from secondary trauma, a kind of PTSD caused by caring for people in the worst moments of their lives. Los Angeles Times

Less transparency? When Los Angeles lawmakers have weighed hotly contested issues such as whether to hike the minimum wage or how to regulate street vendors, nonprofits have frequently piped up in the debates ringing through City Hall. Now L.A. could exempt many of those groups from revealing whom they lobby in local government and how much they spend to do so. Los Angeles Times

How he conducts himself: Gustavo Dudamel’s face often says it all. This sequence of photos of the L.A. conductor proves it. Los Angeles Times

New Year’s dip: This might be the best — or the worst — way to begin 2018. Orange County Register

GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS

GOP’s California issue: As Republicans assess their prospects in 2018 and beyond, California looms as a major problem. Wall Street Journal

A moment: This is going to be a pivotal year in California politics, but one that is likely to be deep blue. The Mercury News

Plus: The House races to watch in California. Los Angeles Times

Speaking up: Complaints of sexual harassment by San Diego city workers rose noticeably in 2017 from previous years, nearly quadrupling from the year before. San Diego Union-Tribune

It’s complicated: The San Francisco mayor’s race is shaping up to be a complicated affair for progressives. San Francisco Chronicle

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Remembrances: Looking back at the victims of the wine country fires, which killed more than 40 people. Press Democrat

And: The search for “fire cats” in wine country. New York Times

CALIFORNIA CULTURE