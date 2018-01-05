Essential California: Offshore oil drilling may be coming to a coastline near you

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Jan. 5, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

More drilling on the horizon?

The Trump administration, inviting a political backlash from coastal state leaders, on Thursday proposed to open for exploration the largest expanse of the nation’s offshore oil and natural gas reserves ever offered to global energy companies, including waters off the coast of California. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said the draft five-year leasing plan would commit 90% of the nation’s offshore reserves to leasing, including areas off all three regions of the California coast that have been off limits to oil and gas exploration since the Reagan administration. Los Angeles Times

Pot rules are changed

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions is rescinding an Obama-era federal policy that provided legal shelter for marijuana sales in states that have allowed recreational pot, placing thousands of marijuana businesses in California and other states operating legally under state law at risk of federal raids and seizures. The Justice Department move plunged California’s fledgling recreational pot market into further uncertainty and was met with a bipartisan backlash from lawmakers in states where marijuana is now sold legally to any adult who wants to buy it. Los Angeles Times

Money matters: The crackdown on pot sales could push banks out of the cannabis industry. Los Angeles Times

The reaction: A marijuana advocate calls it “reefer madness.” Los Angeles Times

What’s going on at LAUSD?

The Los Angeles Unified School District is poised to start the spring semester next week amid lingering questions about when ailing Supt. Michelle King will return to the job, leaving what some see as a leadership gap in the face of daunting challenges. Though day-to-day decision-making has been handed over to an acting superintendent, King’s long-term strategic plan has been in limbo during her four-month absence. Some efforts, including one to reduce the number of students who miss weeks of school, appear to be moving forward without King. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Who’s left? Weinstein Co. is getting closer to a sale of the company or its assets as the field of bidders narrows down to a handful of companies. Bids for all or parts of the embattled New York movie and television studio came due in December, with the highest offer coming close to $500 million including debt, according to a person familiar with the matter not authorized to comment because the discussions are private. Los Angeles Times

Interesting story: Why Hollywood's homicide rate shrank as assaults rose — a commander's unfiltered analysis. Los Angeles Times

Losing “Sunny,” Part 1: Two decades after a young woman’s brutal slaying, those left behind still try to cope. Daily Pilot

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

By the border: At the border wall prototypes, signs briefly appeared warning against bats, bottles and “implements of riot.” Los Angeles Times

Arrested: A man visiting his girlfriend for the holidays after his first semester as a transfer student at UC Berkeley was arrested by Border Patrol agents at an immigration checkpoint in Jamul. San Diego Union-Tribune

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Changes afoot: A dramatic increase in new housing near transit stations could be on its way across California under new legislation proposed by a Bay Area legislator. Los Angeles Times

Big: “California’s attempt to skirt the GOP’s new $10,000 cap on local and state tax deductions is officially in play.” The Mercury News

This is a problem: More frequent and intense wildfires are making it harder for homeowners to find and keep insurance in California, a state regulator warned Thursday. Bloomberg

CRIME AND COURTS

More charges coming? The Los Angeles man accused of placing a prank call that resulted in the fatal police shooting of an innocent man in Kansas last week was the target of an ongoing LAPD investigation into similar hoaxes and had a reputation for helping others gain revenge on online enemies, law enforcement officials told The Times. Los Angeles Times