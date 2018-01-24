Essential California: And the Oscar nominees are....

"I grew up in the San Gabriel Valley in the 1950s and '60s. My father was a jockey, riding primarily at the local tracks — Santa Anita and Hollywood Park. But, when summer rolled around, that meant my family would head to Del Mar for the six-week meet down 'where the turf meets the surf.' The major freeway systems of the region were not yet fully built, so part of the journey was on surface streets. We'd drive down Rosemead Boulevard to PCH and then turn south on Highway 1 to roll past Huntington, Newport, Laguna — to the open land of Camp Pendleton — then past the quiet little beach towns from Oceanside to Encinitas, and finally to Del Mar. I am so thankful to have experienced this specific era in Southern California — both the suburbs inland, and the coast — BEFORE the growth; BEFORE the changes. The thoroughbreds at Del Mar aren't led out to the ocean in the morning to exercise in the waves anymore; the 'sleepy' beach towns and little valley 'burbs are now fully awake, and my dad passed on a few years ago. But, I have my memories, still, of my beloved Southland and the seemingly endless sunshine. And when my brother and I got back to the S.G. Valley for the start of school in September? We ALWAYS had the best tans!"