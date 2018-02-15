Essential California: 'Black Panther,' already a cultural moment, is about to shatter movie business assumptions

"A long time ago in the early 1960s, a friend and I left our homes in rural western Pennsylvania and drove to the World's Fair in Seattle. After spending a whole day there, we drove to Stockton, where my buddy had relatives. The first day in Stockton was the first day of maybe the most adventurous and exciting day of my life. From Stockton I ventured out to both Northern and Southern California. Everything was so different from rural Pennsylvania. I met a lot of people of a multitude of different cultures, which helped me to learn about and accept myself. Unfortunately, the Vietnam War interrupted my life, and I ended up back in Pennsylvania after serving my time. However, my heart is still in California, and every day I wonder about a lifestyle in California and what I would be doing if I would have returned. I have lost track of most of the friends I made while there but still think about them and the wonderful times we shared. One little secret is that I regret not having returned to your wonderful state. One nice thing about aging is that you can't remember what you had for lunch but can remember the past like it was yesterday."