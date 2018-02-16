Essential California: Bipartisan Senate effort to protect Dreamers collapses after Trump threatens veto

"The post-World War II era was one of fast growth in SoCal and none faster than the suburbs of L.A. My parents moved us from New Jersey in the early '50s like so many families of WWII vets. We lived in a house in a tract that was once an orange grove. It seemed like all of the kids in the neighborhood and at school came from other states. I'll never forget one day when our fourth-grade teacher asked how many of the class (probably at least 30 students) had been born in California. One hand went up. I married one of those rare-for-that-era native-born Californians, and we produced four children born here and three grandchildren who are also natives. When my parents were alive, I thanked them many times for moving from New Jersey. I still remember the snow almost 70 years later."