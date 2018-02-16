Essential California: Bipartisan Senate effort to protect Dreamers collapses after Trump threatens veto

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It's Friday, Feb. 16, and here's what's happening across California:
TOP STORIES
The latest attempt at immigration reform, including protections to prevent "Dreamers" from being deported, collapsed in the Senate on Thursday as a bipartisan bill seen as having the best chance at passage failed to get enough support to advance. President Trump had threatened to veto the bill — which shielded the young immigrants in exchange for $25 billion in border security — because it did not include the curbs on legal immigration he sought. Los Angeles Times
Plus: A federal appeals court said Thursday that President Trump's latest travel ban targeting nationals of six Muslim-majority countries unconstitutionally discriminates against Muslims. Los Angeles Times
Interesting study
When it comes to air quality, the products you use to smell nice or scrub your kitchen could be just as bad as the car you drive. A new study of the air around Los Angeles finds that consumer and industrial products now rival tailpipe emissions in creating atmospheric pollutants. The findings, published Thursday in the journal Science, reveal a shift in the balance of polluting power in cities — one that may prompt researchers and regulators to focus even more on a wide range of common consumer and industrial goods like hairspray, paint and deodorant. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Welcome! Billionaire Peter Thiel, one of the most powerful men in Silicon Valley and its most prominent conservative, plans to move his home and personal investment firm to Los Angeles because he's disaffected with what he sees as the left-leaning politics of the San Francisco Bay Area. Los Angeles Times
Gas tax debate: Motorists on the 605 Freeway may have recently noticed their ride getting smoother when they pass through El Monte — at least state officials hope they have. Three months after the state began collecting an extra 12 cents per gallon in gas taxes, officials have put dozens of road and bridge repair projects on the fast track. Los Angeles Times
Homelessness crisis: Orange County leaders Thursday approved a plan to provide motel vouchers, food and other services for about 400 homeless people living in encampments along the Santa Ana River trail. Los Angeles Times
Can't get to Pyeongchang? Los Angeles may not have snow, but we have Koreatown, a vibrant neighborhood of incredible restaurants, bars, markets, spas, bookstores and more. Exploring it is a sport all its own. Los Angeles Times
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
In Colombia: FARC, the onetime rebels bent on overthrowing the Colombian government, are now in "training and normalization" camps to learn how to reintegrate with society. But it's not going smoothly. Los Angeles Times
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Thomas fire aftermath: Southern California Edison is removing power poles from the Santa Paula foothills that could be vital to determining the cause of the deadly Thomas fire, as well as the ensuing debris flow that devastated Montecito, according to area residents. Los Angeles Times
New bill alert: After the failure of a bill that would have expanded rent control, three California lawmakers are introducing legislation aimed at adding other protections for renters. Los Angeles Times
Up north: A Santa Rosa mobile home park won't be rebuilt after the fires, but affordable housing is coming. San Francisco Chronicle
Commuter update: Officials are contemplating whether to add another westbound lane on the 91 Freeway near Corona. The Press-Enterprise
CRIME AND COURTS
A long time in jail: A record payout has been approved for Craig Coley, who spent more than 38 years incarcerated for a 1978 double murder in Simi Valley that he didn't commit. Los Angeles Times
Mother pleads guilty: The mother of an 8-year-old Palmdale boy, whose torture and fatal beating prompted far-reaching reforms in Los Angeles County's child welfare system, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder. Los Angeles Times
Beware of the con: "Scams are one of the most prevalent crimes in Southern California, officials say, and can affect naïve teenagers, the elderly – and those in between." Orange County Register
THE ENVIRONMENT
Bragging rights: The College of the Redwoods and Humboldt State University are fighting over who has the world's largest tree on a college campus. Eureka Times-Standard
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Soundtrack tradition: "For all the ways in which it looks forward, … "Black Panther" also proudly adheres to an established tradition of black movie music that stretches back decades — through 'Boyz n the Hood' and 'Waiting to Exhale' in the 1990s to 'Purple Rain' and 'Do the Right Thing' in the 1980s to 'Super Fly' and 'Shaft' in the 1970s," writes pop music critic Mikael Wood. Los Angeles Times
Plus: Why "Black Panther" is Ryan Coogler's most personal film to date. Los Angeles Times
Digging into the data: How attainable is the California Dream today? CalMatters
New poll: "Only a minority of young Jews in San Francisco's Bay Area believe a Jewish state is important and only a third sympathize more with Israel than the Palestinians." Haaretz
Great profile: Former Giants pitcher Jake Peavy talks about getting scammed out of $15 million to $20 million and rebuilding his life after that. Now he wants to return to baseball. Bleacher Report
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
