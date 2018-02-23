Essential California: Sky-high rents and home prices are making it hard for Southern California businesses to attract workers

"My family from Illinois visited California via the Santa Fe Railroad in 1958. On our way to Disneyland, we pulled into Knott's Berry Farm. We looked out across open fields of black soil as far as you could see. I thought the fields were just like home on the prairies of Illinois. From the Top of the Mark, the same year, I was mesmerized by the San Francisco Bay Bridge. When I returned 15 years later, expecting the same view, it was instead all the skyscrapers of a new San Francisco skyline."