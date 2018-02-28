Essential California: Conservative California pushes back on marijuana

"When my dad was a teenager in the 1920s, he worked as a laborer on the construction of the beautiful City Hall in Pasadena. Shortly after, Pablo Zendejas moved to the Midwest, where he lived for most of his life. He always looked back to the Pasadena experience with fondness and pride, feeling deeply connected to California. When, at old age, he was ready to leave the cold weather, there was no doubt California would become his new home. As soon as he arrived in 1988, one of the first places he wanted to see was Pasadena's City Hall. Upon seeing it, my dad became sad, because it didn't look new as he had remembered it. Although he admired its beauty and how well it had been maintained, he could tell the structure had aged, much like he had felt. From that point on, my dad's health deteriorated, and he passed away of natural causes in L.A. in March 1989."