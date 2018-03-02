Essential California: Extreme weather prompts warnings

"Growing up in Highland Park in the '30s, we had many adventures not available to us today. In 1937-38, we were hit with high water flows over the whole L.A. basin. The Arroyo Seco flows along the eastern edge of Highland Park, and all the bridges across the stream were washed out from Pasadena to the L.A. River, except the Avenue 60 bridge. My Dad took us down to watch the raging water flow under the bridge. In going to Garvanza Elementary School, water was flowing about 6 inches deep over North Figueroa Street, and we had to wade across the flow where it ran into a lower area. There were only a few kids that made it into school that day. The U.S. built massive flood control works over the entire area, including huge drains (we could walk in them) discharging into the Arroyo Seco, which was then concrete-lined, as it is today."