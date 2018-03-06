Essential California: The richest and the poorest in Congress

In an era before downloaded music, Tower Records was king. Its eccentric, larger-than-life founder, Sacramento businessman Russ Solomon, was long known and admired for his passion for music, a quality that often trumped his business acumen. He was also known for personal idiosyncrasies, such as confiscating neckties of employees, salespeople or customers. True to form, Solomon died at 92 on Sunday at his home in the state's capital, while watching the Academy Awards telecast with his family and sharing his thoughts on what he liked about what he was seeing — and what he didn't. Los Angeles Times