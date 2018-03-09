Essential California: One town's experience with a border barrier

"It was April 1967, and a buddy and I were discharged from active duty on the East Coast. We had a month to return a rental car to San Francisco, free gas and a golden opportunity. Off we drove to Ft. Jackson in Columbia, S.C. to see my brother who had also been drafted. He would later be awarded a Silver Star equivalent unit citation by the Navy after only he and one other person in his Army unit survived an action to rescue some NVA-surrounded Marines. We filled our '67 Mustang rental with gas and headed to New Orleans, Dallas, Salt Lake City and Reno — white with snow, so that you couldn't see any centerline markers. At last we arrived home in California, surrounded by spring green grasses as we crested a hill and beheld the sight of San Francisco Bay. I'd never noticed how beautiful the Bay was before that day — stunning!"