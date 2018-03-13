Essential California: It's Trump day

"I'm 68 now, but when I was 17, I ran away from home and hitchhiked to Cali. A soldier picked me up in Ohio and drove me to Los Angeles. A man with long hair down to his waist picked me up next and let me sleep at his house and fed me. The next day he instructed one of the seven young women he lived with to show me the freeway I could take to San Francisco. She showed me where to stand, but I walked up the ramp a little bit. A CHP car showed up five minutes later, and I was frightened, because where I came from, they often arrested hitchhikers. But the young patrolman was polite and asked me where I was from and when I said New York, he explained that in California, you can't hitchhike on the freeway itself. I moved back down about 10 feet off the freeway and before he left he told me to please stay safe. I was very impressed with this officer and will not forget his professional and kind behavior."