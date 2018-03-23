Essential California: Silicon Valley may be headed for a reckoning

More on the Facebook mess: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has been on a mea culpa tour of sorts. He gave several interviews to explain how a company that did work for the Trump campaign was able to harvest the profiles of around 50 million Facebook users. "What I would really like to do is find a way to get our policies set in a way that reflects the values of the community, so I am not the one making those decisions," Zuckerberg said. "I feel fundamentally uncomfortable sitting here in California in an office making content policy decisions for people around the world." Recode