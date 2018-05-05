Essential California: The state of the state GOP

A big show: Against all odds, "The Big Bang Theory" has established itself as one of the pillars of the prime-time scene. It's one of CBS' most reliable hits — the Thursday show is currently averaging 14 million total viewers (a number that rises to nearly 19 million when delayed viewing over a week is factored in), making it a force on one of television's most popular nights. It's launched a successful spinoff, made millionaires out of its previously little-known cast, employed hundreds of actors and crew members and served as a potent springboard for other new CBS comedies. Los Angeles Times