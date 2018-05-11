Essential California: Are justice reforms to blame for a cop's death?

Four years after his death in Germany, Brian Claflin's parents are still trying to understand what happened to their son. Claflin's father received via email a statement his son sent to a law firm just before his death, alleging that filmmaker Gary Goddard had drugged and sexually assaulted him at age 18 in Los Angeles. It was an allegation Brian Claflin had made repeatedly in the preceding decade. The Times spoke to three people — two close friends and his sister, Molly Jones — who said Claflin told them about the alleged assault, and he accused Goddard directly in an email exchange in 2006. Goddard vociferously denied the allegation then, as he does now. Los Angeles Times