Essential California: The secret story of Yolanda’s Little Black Book

Chinatown institution: It took more than a year for Youlen Chan to figure out the secret to baking his father's signature strawberry cake. The stakes were surprisingly high. He was carrying on the legacy of one of the founders of Chinatown's Phoenix bakery, which would become one of the last businesses of its kind in a quickly changing neighborhood. For 80 years, the bakery has thrived and then survived; but its greatest legacy might have been keeping generations of family together. Los Angeles Times