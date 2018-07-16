Essential California: How a program that reunited families was killed

Workers’ compensation claims involving at least five injured body parts have become by far the most common in California, according to a Times data analysis of millions of workers’ compensation cases spanning nearly three decades. In the past, injuries to a single body part — a knee, a shoulder, the lower back — were the most prevalent, the data show. That changed abruptly in the mid-2000s, when then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger pushed through legislation that drastically lowered the amount that can be paid out in benefits for each injured body part. Los Angeles Times