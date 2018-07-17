Essential California: How dead trees could make a fire near Yosemite much worse

The Ferguson fire burning through Mariposa County has already charred 10,000 acres and killed a firefighter working the front lines. But its true destructiveness might lie ahead, as its burns a path through a tinderbox primed for disaster. On either side of the Merced River, hillsides are filled with trees that have been killed by five years of drought and a bark beetle infestation, according to state maps. The ground is carpeted with bone-dry pine needles, which are high combustible. These conditions, combined with dry, hot weather, have officials fearful that the fire could grow far worse as it heads toward Yosemite National Park. Los Angeles Times