Essential California: Why the UC system is lowering tuition

“I was 21 in 1974, driving my Beetle from North Dakota en route to a new chapter of life in Los Angeles. But when I got there, I had little money and no place to stay. On Washington Boulevard in Culver City, I stumbled upon a cheap motel whose married managers weren’t much older than I was. I must have looked lost, because they urged me to chant. ‘Nam myoho renge kyo,’ they instructed, repeating it over and over. I realize now that they were practicing Nichiren Buddhism. But then, I knew only that I had truly arrived in California.”