Essential California: A court system kept in the dark

“My time spent in California with the U.S. Navy was exciting. I remember the beauty of the land. The beautiful homes and greenery of San Diego. My favorites were Santa Monica, where I shopped at a huge record store and ate double baked oysters covered in cheese. Also Santa Barbara, where I bought the most delicious spiced olives from the Santa Barbara Olive Co. I would love to have these again. I’m a water baby, so my love of the ocean is what I miss the most!”