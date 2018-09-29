Essential California: How counterfeits benefit Amazon

Nearly 50 million Facebook accounts have been affected by a security breach that enabled hackers to take over users’ Facebook accounts — and in some cases gain access to those users’ accounts on third-party sites and apps — the social media giant announced Friday. The new breach comes as Facebook strives to convince its more than 2 billion users that it can be trusted. It is grappling with the fallout from the revelation that British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica harvested the personal data of up to 87 million users, as well as the revelation that it unwittingly played host to a massive Russian misinformation campaign during the 2016 U.S. elections. Los Angeles Times