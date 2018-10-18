Essential California: A simple earthquake fix that could prevent financial catastrophe

“I had just finished working the late shift at Sears in Inglewood. It was Saturday night and I decided to drive to my parents’ home in Escondido. As I headed south, I noticed the fog really begin to cut down on visibility. By the time I reached San Clemente, there were four of us convoying at about 20 mph on the 5 to Oceanside. A normal trip from L.A. to Escondido usually took two hours on a good commute. That night, the same commute took four hours.”