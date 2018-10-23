Essential California: Inside Elon Musk's secret tunnel

Much of Elon Musk’s tunnel plan for Los Angeles is hidden, with a private company allegedly undertaking a massive public works project. But as construction of the tunnel continues in Hawthorne, there are some tantalizing clues in documents submitted to the city. The most futuristic of the blueprints involves a shabby blue-and-gray house on a modest block near the Hawthorne Municipal Airport, where the firm plans to practice raising and lowering vehicles into its tunnel through a 40-foot steel elevator shaft hidden inside the garage. Residents are amused and concerned about their neighborhood’s starring role. Los Angeles Times