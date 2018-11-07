Essential California: Guess where the next political battleground is

”Nearly 32 years ago, we made an offer to purchase property on Friday the 13th. The area off the beaten track, known as Elfin Forest, had a reputation for being home to eccentrics, legendary ghosts, insane asylums, devil worshipers, and elves. Undeterred, we took possession of our new home. Over the years, we’ve come to love a few eccentrics, have not seen the legendary ‘White Lady,’ any insane asylums or devil worshipers, but certainly have seen many elves. Then we learned a biologist coined the moniker that aptly describes coastal sage scrub. Personally, I much prefer the scary urban legends.”