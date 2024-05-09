Advertisement
World & Nation

Michigan former clerk, attorney charged in alleged unauthorized access to 2020 voter data

Michigan State Police exit the Adams Township Hall after executing a search warrant.
Michigan State Police exit the Adams Township Hall after executing a search warrant, Oct. 29, 2021, in Hillsdale, Mich. Michigan Atty. Gen. Dana Nessel announced charges Wednesday against former Adams Township Clerk Stephanie Scott and her attorney, Stefanie Lambert, who is pro-Trump, for allegedly allowing unauthorized access to a computer and its voter data in a search for fraud related to the 2020 election.
(Corey Murray / Associated Press)
By Joey Cappelletti
Share
LANSING, Mich. — 

Michigan’s attorney general announced charges Wednesday against a former township clerk and a lawyer who had supported attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, alleging they accessed voting systems without authorization in a search of fraud.

Former Adams Township Clerk Stephanie Scott, a Republican, and her attorney, Stefanie Lambert, were charged with multiple felonies, including unauthorized access to a computer and using a computer to commit a crime.

“When elected officials and their proxies use their positions to promote baseless conspiracies, show blatant disregard for voter privacy, and break the law in the process, it undermines the very essence of the democratic process,” Atty. Gen. Dana Nessel said in a statement. “Those who engage in such reckless conduct must be held accountable for their actions.”

Advertisement
During the global coronavirus pandemic ICU nurses working on a covid19 patient in the ICU unit at Martin Luther King, Jr.

Politics

Mistrust, fights and blood sport: How COVID-19 trauma is shaping the 2024 election

Americans want to forget about COVID-19, but fallout from the pandemic is shaping voter attitudes about the nation’s economy and divisive politics heading into a Biden-Trump rematch.

May 9, 2024

The charges are the latest to be brought against people in multiple states who had been entrusted to ensure the security of election systems but instead allowed others to breach them in a futile search for evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Multiple reviews, audits and recounts have affirmed President Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. Election clerks in Colorado and Georgia are among those who promoted conspiracy theories about voting machines and now face charges for allowing unauthorized access of voting systems.

Scott allegedly ignored instructions from the Michigan secretary of state to turn over her township’s voting tabulator to an authorized vendor and withheld the tabulator until it was seized by Michigan State Police, according to the attorney general’s statement. The statement also alleged that, under the direction of Scott, Lambert transmitted data from the township’s poll book related to the 2020 election.

FILE - Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Oct. 30, 2020. An elections board in a North Carolina county has removed Meadows from its list of registered voters after documents showed he lived in Virginia and voted in the 2021 election in that state. Questions arose about Mark Meadows last month, when North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into Meadows’ voter registration in Macon County in western North Carolina. In announcing his removal, the Macon County Board of Elections said it has received no formal challenge and is referring the matter to the SBI, the state Board of Elections said Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Politics

Arizona indicts Meadows, Giuliani, 16 others in 2020 election fraud case

A grand jury charged ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Rudolph W. Giuliani and others with crimes including conspiracy and fraud for efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Arizona.

April 24, 2024

Biden won Michigan by nearly 155,000 votes over then-President Trump, a result confirmed by a GOP-led state Senate investigation in 2021.

Lambert’s attorney, Daniel Hartman, said in a statement that his client did not violate the law and that she “remains steadfast in her efforts to bring transparency to the people’s election data, processes and procedures.” Scott did not immediately respond to an email seeking a response to the charges.

In a separate case, Lambert, a pro-Trump attorney, has been charged with the felony of improperly accessing voting equipment and, in the past, has sued unsuccessfully to overturn Trump’s loss in Michigan.

Scott, who oversaw elections in a small conservative town, was recalled from her position in 2023.

Advertisement

When it came time to prepare for her township’s November 2021 election, Scott said she had accuracy concerns and had considered paper ballots and a hand count before settling on using the same system.

FILE - A ballot is handed to a voter, far right, as early voting takes place at the Warren City Hall, Feb. 21, 2024, in Warren, Mich. The Republican National Committee has filed voting-related lawsuits in two dozen states targeting such things as voter rolls, mailed balloting and policies related to poll watchers. Democrats say it’s a strategy designed to raise doubts about the legitimacy of the vote this fall and potentially delay certification of the results. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

World & Nation

Lawsuits over voting in multiple states create shadow war for the 2024 election

Democrats and legal experts warn how the lawsuits in multiple states might overwhelm election officials and undermine voter confidence in the balloting results.

April 23, 2024

“Quite frankly, I was coming to a moral quandary of even running this election,” Scott told the Detroit News.

The state intervened after Scott allegedly refused to allow a contractor to perform preventive maintenance and failed to conduct accuracy tests, among other issues. She was barred from her duties in October 2021.

The Hillsdale County clerk’s office discovered that a tablet that contained important software and the operating system had been removed when it took custody of an election tabulator and a voter-assist terminal from township offices to prepare for a public accuracy test. It was later seized by Michigan State Police after Scott allegedly refused to turn it over.

Cappelletti writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationPoliticsElection 2024

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement