Essential California: The boom that begot tragedy in Paradise

When he got his start in the 1940s, Stan Lee was embarrassed by his profession. “I would meet someone at a party, and they would ask what I did and I would say, ‘I’m a writer,’ then start to walk away,” said the man who helped create Spider-Man and other famed superheroes. Pressed for more details, he would say he wrote for magazines. And if the questions kept coming? “Finally I would say, ‘comic books,’” Lee said. “And they would walk away from me.” A half-century later, the writer who in the 1960s spearheaded Marvel Comics’ transformation into a powerhouse brand was considered a superhero in his own right. The comic book legend died Monday at age 95. Los Angeles Times