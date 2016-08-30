Today: The Trials and Travails of Huma Abedin. ‘I Will Get You’: A Power Couple Seeks Revenge.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

The Trials and Travails of Huma Abedin

Huma Abedin has carried Hillary Clinton’s cellphone in her purse and exchanged emails with her on everything from diplomatic efforts in Libya to how to operate a fax machine. Some call her Clinton’s “second daughter.” Though she almost never speaks publicly, her husband Anthony Weiner’s latest sexting scandal has awkwardly pushed her into the spotlight. But long before that, Abedin has been a favorite target of Republicans and sometimes conspiracy theories.

More Politics

-- Inside the Hollywood past of Stephen K. Bannon, Donald Trump's campaign chief.

-- What does Trump mean when he says he will deport “criminal” immigrants first?

‘I Will Get You’: A Power Couple Seeks Revenge

Kent and Jill Easter were experts in corporate and securities law. They had been educated at some of California’s most elite universities: Stanford and UCLA Law School for him, Berkeley Law for her. What caused them to campaign for the ouster of Kelli Peters from the Irvine school where she ran the after-school program? Read Chapter 2 of Christopher Goffard’s six-part series, “Framed.”

A Study in Panic at LAX

Two weeks. Two incidents of panic at major airports, caused by false reports of gunfire. The confusion and chaos that hit LAX on Sunday night and JFK in New York earlier this month are hard to control — sometimes more difficult than handling a real shooter, officials say. What can be done to prevent more false alarms?

An Actor of Pure Imagination

Gene Wilder didn’t want to be known as a comedian; he always considered himself an actor rather than a clown. It just so happened that he had a gift for comedy (see “The Producers,” “Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein” et al) and an eye for the unexpected. Wilder died Sunday at age 83, and Times film editor Marc Bernardin remembers five of his greatest performances, including as Willy Wonka in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

He Was a Gay Icon in Macho Mexico

In a country known for its machismo, the late Juan Gabriel was an unlikely superstar: one who wore glittery capes and the occasional touch of eye makeup, a la Prince or David Bowie, and who became a gay icon in Mexico. “I think he made a deep cultural change not by talking about his sexuality but by living it out onstage,” says one professor. “Juan Gabriel taught us how to be feminine.”

The Queen of Aces

Serena Williams has won more singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles combined than any other pro. She has one of the longest careers in history compared with other No. 1 players. And she has that wickedly fast serve. Now, as Williams sets out to win a record 23rd major title at the U.S. Open, we break down the data on why she’s so great. Be sure to try our simulator to see if your reflexes are quick enough to return her serves.

CALIFORNIA

-- Representatives are calling for a congressional investigation into Purdue Pharma and other opioid makers.

-- A bill that would add mandatory prison sentences for certain sexual assaults is headed to Gov. Jerry Brown.

-- An L.A. teaching assistant has been charged with smuggling heroin and cellphones to a death row inmate in San Quentin.

-- Joe Hicks, a prominent black conservative activist in L.A., has died at age 75.

NATION-WORLD

-- These Aurora theater massacre survivors sued. How did their case collapse?

-- A Chicago insider gets 10 years in prison after taking $2 million in bribes for steering red-light camera contracts to an Arizona company.

-- At her trial, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff says her impeachment threatens democracy.

-- Iran is desperate for U.S. passenger planes, but it can't have them.

-- More than 3 million years after her death, an autopsy reveals Lucy probably died after falling from a tree.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- Forgive and forget? How we overlook the flaws in “The Night Of,” “Stranger Things” and other TV shows.

-- These composers have scored films and TV series such as “Foxcatcher,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “Looper” and “Billions.” Now you can hear them in concert.