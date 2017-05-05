The GOP healthcare bill passed the House but is moving on to an uncertain fate in the Senate. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

Senate on Healthcare: Get Me Rewrite

House Republicans got just enough votes to pass a rollback of the Affordable Care Act, but the cost and effect remain to be seen. For starters, that’s because we don’t yet have analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. Then there’s the Senate, where Republicans have expressed deep reservations and suggested they could take a long time to hammer out their own bill. Here’s a side-by-side look at where the GOP plan stands now versus Obamacare. For further analysis, columnist Michael Hiltzik offers a handy guide to “all the horrific details” and columnist David Lazarus takes on the preexisting conditions debate.

Hazardous to These Republicans’ Political Health?

When the healthcare bill passed in the House, Republicans let out a cheer, while Democrats sang “na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, hey, hey, goodbye” to GOP members facing reelection in 2018. Will they pay a price? For the answer, look no further than California’s congressional delegation. All 14 Republicans voted for it, and some of them were already considered to be at risk in the midterm election. Still, strategists say the politicians would’ve faced an even bigger backlash if they didn’t fulfill the party’s repeated promises to dismantle Obamacare.

-- Trump signed an executive order that he said would protect politically active churches from losing their tax-free status, but the actual text proves to be more modest than his words.

-- What Democrat would think of challenging Nancy Pelosi on her home turf? Meet Stephen Jaffe.

Oh, the Places Trump Will Go

Trump has been dubbed the “homebody president” for his lack of travel (not counting Mar-a-Lago) in his first 100 days. But later this month, he’ll embark on his first presidential trip abroad, and it involves some highly sensitive diplomatic territory in Saudi Arabia and Israel. He’ll also meet with Pope Francis, NATO and leaders of the European Union; given Trump’s history of verbal jabs at them, it could get awkward.

‘Don’t Mess With Texas,’ Sanctuary Cities Are Told

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the blowback against so-called sanctuary cities. Gov. Greg Abbott was “getting my signing pen warmed up” after state lawmakers passed a measure that could mean heavy fines or even jail time for local law enforcement officials who refuse to help enforce federal immigration orders. That would make it the nation’s most stringent law to target sanctuary cities, one that will spark lawsuits and potentially inspire other states to do the same.

Dudamel Sets Down the Baton and Raises His Voice

Gustavo Dudamel would rather conduct than talk about politics in his home country of Venezuela. But after a 17-year-old violist was killed during a demonstration in Caracas, the L.A. Phil music director is speaking out about the crisis. “We don’t need more blood,” he tells Times classical music critic Mark Swed. “It’s not right for people to be dying in demonstrations. We need voices that unite Venezuela.”

Shoemaker Canyon Road was supposed to be a 25-mile escape route through the San Gabriel Mountains if Los Angeles were ever under nuclear attack. Instead, only four miles got built between 1956 and 1969, and since then it’s become a hiking spot known as the Road to Nowhere. As this 1980 article notes, it took two decades to earn a place in the Thomas Bros. map book. (Remember those?)

