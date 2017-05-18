And now, the special counsel takes charge. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

Trump Gets a ‘Special’ Surprise

Thirty minutes. That’s how much of a heads-up Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein apparently gave the Trump administration before going public that he’d named former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III to take over the investigation of Russia’s involvement in the election and possible collusion with President Trump’s associates. Democrats and Republicans hold Mueller in high regard, though some took his appointment as special counsel more enthusiastically than others. (As it turns out, this isn’t the first time Mueller and fired FBI Director James Comey have been at the center of some D.C. drama.) Meanwhile, Congress proceeds with its own inquiries, and Comey may testify next week. As Trump starts an eight-day overseas trip this weekend, he and his already-besieged team could have a lot more to worry about than meeting heads of state.

100 Days, 40,000 Arrests

Trump’s plan to build a border wall has stalled, but his pledge to increase deportations has resulted in the arrests of more than 40,000 people since he signed an executive order in January. That’s a 38% jump over the same time frame last year. According to ICE, nearly 75% of those arrested this year are convicted criminals, but the data also show a significant rise in the number of noncriminals arrested. “There is no category of aliens off the table,” says ICE’s acting director.

Do They Make Crow-Flavored Yogurt?

When Greek yogurt manufacturer Chobani sued Alex Jones for defamation, the conspiracy theorist said he was “never backing down.” Yesterday, Jones retracted the inflammatory comments he made about refugees and the company in Twin Falls, Idaho, as part of an agreement to settle the suit.

They’re Republicans, but They’re Definitely Not the NRA

Charles and Mary Leigh Blek of Trabucco Canyon were at an Irvine town hall meeting that Rep. Mimi Waters refused to attend, but they aren’t your usual protesters. They’re moderate Republicans on a mission: gun control. “Our son was shot in 1994 by three 15-year-olds,” Mrs. Blek told columnist Steve Lopez. Matthew Blek was killed in an apparent robbery by teens who carried a cheap weapon known as a Saturday Night Special.

If the Chinese Theatre’s Walls Could Talk

In the beginning, it was Grauman’s Chinese. Today, it’s the TCL Chinese Theatre Imax. But this Hollywood landmark, by any other name, is just as classic. This week marks its 90th anniversary on Hollywood Boulevard, where celebrities have left impressions of their hands, feet and various other body parts in the cement of the Forecourt of the Stars. Here’s a look at the secrets it holds.

Los Angeles Times Sylvester Stallone forgot to cross a T when writing in the cement outside the Chinese Theatre. Sylvester Stallone forgot to cross a T when writing in the cement outside the Chinese Theatre. (Los Angeles Times)

