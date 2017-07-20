Today: The President Will Scold You Now

President Trump isn’t happy with the Senate or the Justice Department or … . I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

The President Will Scold You Now

Repeal and replace. Repeal and delay. Let it fail. Work it out, or else. In less than a week, President Trump has employed all these tactics to try to do away with Obamacare. On Wednesday, he scolded Republican senators, telling them they shouldn’t leave town until they pass a measure to replace it. He pointed at one and said, “Look, he wants to remain a senator doesn’t he, OK?” Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office numbers on a repeal-only plan weren’t good: double the premiums and 32 million more Americans without health insurance. Later, Trump vented his frustrations about another topic — the Justice Department — telling the New York Times he isn’t happy with Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein and fired FBI Director James Comey. He had a warning for special counsel Robert Mueller too.

John McCain Keeps Up the Fight

John McCain has been a fighter all his life, as a prisoner of war and a senator for 30 years. Now it’s been revealed he is battling brain cancer, discovered after a procedure last week to remove a blood clot above his left eye. His absence had delayed the Senate vote on healthcare this week, and his return to Washington is uncertain.

More From Washington

-- Grandma and grandpa can come on in: Supreme Court justices said the Trump administration could not limit the kinds of “close” family members exempt from the travel ban, but it can temporarily reinstate restrictions on refugee resettlement.

-- Atty. Gen. Sessions has expanded the authority of law enforcement to seize criminal suspects’ money and property.

-- Trump and Vice President Mike Pence opened the first meeting of the White House’s voter-fraud task force with a vigorous defense of the commission’s mission.

USC Faces the Wrath of Its Doctors-to-Be

The students at the USC Keck School of Medicine in Boyle Heights were bewildered and at times angry. The current dean spoke of his predecessor, Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito, and announced the university had launched multiple internal investigations into Puliafito’s conduct: “These allegations, if they are true, they are horrible and despicable,” Dr. Rohit Varma said at a town-hall-type meeting, called in the wake of The Times’ article earlier this week about Puliafito’s conduct. Read how Varma answered a question about whether he would support action against USC President C.L. Max Nikias.

The Parole Hearing of the Century

It’s been more than two decades since the O.J. Simpson saga played out in real time on TV screens across the country. This morning, if only for a few hours, the feeding frenzy will be back. Now 70, Simpson will face a Nevada parole board, hoping to be released after serving the minimum of his 9-to-33-year prison sentence after a bizarre 2007 robbery. Outside, 19 networks and 120 reporters are expected be encamped.

When Trump Backers Want to Tell a Pipeline to Go Take a Hike

Picture this: A peaceful hike along the Appalachian Trail through the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia, with birds chirping and brooks babbling. Now picture this: A natural gas pipeline and corridor up to 150 feet wide, running right along the trail, that could boost the local economy. The prospect of building it next to one of the United States’ most prized scenic trails has set off fierce debate, but not entirely along the lines you might expect: Some Trump supporters hate the idea, and the Democratic governor favors it.

Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times A couple admires the view from the Blue Ridge Parkway outside Roanoke, Va. A couple admires the view from the Blue Ridge Parkway outside Roanoke, Va. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

The Ports and the ‘Diesel Death Zone’

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach long ago took steps to reduce air pollution, but they remain Southern California’s largest single source of it. That’s why officials have unveiled a plan to replace diesel trucks and cargo equipment with zero-emissions technology over the next two decades. The cost: up to $14 billion. But who pays for it, and how, is where things get hazy.