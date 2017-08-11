Today: Playing With ‘Fire and Fury’

President Trump doubles down, this time on his threat of “fire and fury.” I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Playing With ‘Fire and Fury’

We’ve seen this before: a provocative statement from President Trump; a tamping down from the White House; and then a doubling down from the president. Not long after Defense Secretary James N. Mattis emphasized diplomacy in the increasingly tense standoff with North Korea, Trump said his initial threat to unleash “fire and fury” on Pyongyang “maybe … wasn’t tough enough.” As Washington bureau chief David Lauter writes, “the disconnect between Trump’s words and actual policy has been increasingly visible for months” on a number of major issues like healthcare, trade and taxes; this time, though, the context and risk are different.

More Politics

-- Trump said he had no intention of firing special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, denied collusion with Russia and thanked Vladimir Putin for ordering the U.S. to reduce its diplomatic staff “because we’re trying to cut down our payroll.”

-- Trump is officially declaring the opioid crisis a national emergency.

-- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos could hardly have teed up a more fraught, emotional and divisive issue to launch her tenure: campus sexual assault.

When Cities Are Tempted by the Gold of Pot

The city of Maywood is just over one square mile and has a long history of mismanagement and questionable financial dealings. Now, Maywood and several of its neighbors are hoping to cash in on California’s relaxed marijuana laws by approving licenses for pot-related businesses. But some residents aren’t happy about the prospect and feel their voices are being ignored. This could be a preview of the challenges facing cities big and small, even as California and other states wonder what the U.S. Department of Justice will do under Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions.

The Sprint Before L.A.’s Olympic Marathon

Despite the big announcement last month, L.A. doesn’t have the 2028 Summer Olympics sewn up just yet. Though the Games would be 11 years away, the International Olympic Committee wants L.A. officials to sign off on who’s responsible for picking up the tab, just as they had for the 2024 plan. The deadline now: Aug. 18. But with no time for a revised budget or an independent evaluation, some are upset the City Council is planning on making its decision today.

Can Wham-O Bounce Back Like a Super Ball?

If your childhood included the Frisbee, Slip ’N Slide, Boogie Board or any number of such retro toys, you know the name Wham-O. The company was founded in a South Pasadena garage shortly after World War II. But over the decades, Wham-O’s fortunes dropped like a missed Hacky Sack. Now, it’s trying to come back with a mix of new analog toys and some digital twists. The Frisbee app, anyone?

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

Have you heard of Apple Annie? She was one of the most storied snack stand operators in downtown L.A. history. The Times chronicled a decade of her trials and tribulations in no fewer than 18 articles. When she died in 1943, her obituary made the top of the front page: “A figure familiar to thousands of residents, Annie — her real name was Rose Lavender — led a storybook existence, hobnobbing with some of the State’s outstanding figures, from Governors on down to newspapermen.”

Los Angeles Times Aug. 12, 1935: Apple Annie holds a crowbar used by a thief who broke into her snack stand at 120 N. Broadway in downtown L.A. Aug. 12, 1935: Apple Annie holds a crowbar used by a thief who broke into her snack stand at 120 N. Broadway in downtown L.A. (Los Angeles Times)

CALIFORNIA

-- An immigration appeals court has thrown out the final deportation order for a man who was detained minutes after he dropped his daughter off at school in Lincoln Heights.

-- Prosecutors say former rap impresario Marion “Suge” Knight and his defense attorney appear to have discussed bribing witnesses to fabricate testimony in Knight’s murder trial.

-- Authorities say Sacramento Kings player Zach Randolph was one of two men arrested during a clash between police and a crowd at Watts’ Nickerson Gardens housing project.