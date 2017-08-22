Today: Trump’s Marching Orders in Afghanistan

President Trump has shifted to a more traditional foreign policy for the conflict in Afghanistan, giving the green light to send additional troops but offering no “blank check.” Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

Trump’s Marching Orders in Afghanistan

The nearly 17-year conflict in Afghanistan is America’s longest war, one that Donald Trump, as a citizen, had long criticized. Now that he’s president, Trump said in a televised address last night, that view has changed. The commander in chief wouldn’t provide troop levels or timetables for the open-ended military commitment he’s approved, but his advisors are seeking 4,000 more troops, a 50% increase, and increased counter-terrorism operations. “We are not nation-building again,” he said. “We are killing terrorists.” Reaction among members of Congress was swift: Republican defense and deficit hawks were divided, while many Democrats resisted what they see as a never-ending conflict.

More Politics

-- Trump will hold a campaign-style rally in Arizona tonight. The state’s junior senator, a vocal Republican critic of the president, says he isn't worried about blowback.

-- House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Trump "messed up" in responding to the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Va.

-- An attempt to oust Chad Mayes as Republican leader in the California Assembly fell short, but another vote is scheduled next week. At issue: his support of a key climate law.

The U.S. Navy Wants Answers

The U.S. Navy, the world’s largest and most powerful armada, pressed pause to review safety after 10 sailors went missing and five were injured in a collision between the guided-missile destroyer John S. McCain and an oil tanker. (Remains of the missing sailors were found Tuesday.) The accident involving the McCain, named after the Arizona senator’s father and grandfather, was the fourth for a warship in the Navy’s 7th Fleet this year. Given the level of training and equipment aboard, the key question is why.

Watching You Watching the Eclipse

Outside the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, the band stopped playing and the cicadas started chirruping. At the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., fans caught a glimpse as the game went on. At the White House, President Trump looked up with protective glasses — and briefly without. The Great American Eclipse has come and gone, but millions will always have the memories and the videos. Jay Pasachoff, the world’s premier expert on total eclipses, will also have the data, from more than a dozen experiments conducted for 1 minute and 56 seconds of totality in Salem, Ore. The next total eclipse in the U.S.? April 8, 2024, across Texas, the Midwest and East Coast.

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times The various stages of Monday's solar eclipse are captured in a multiple-exposure image from Salem, Ore. The various stages of Monday's solar eclipse are captured in a multiple-exposure image from Salem, Ore. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Dudamel Reluctantly Picks Up the Political Baton

For years, Los Angeles Philharmonic music director Gustavo Dudamel attempted to remain above politics, even as conditions in his home country of Venezuela worsened. But this year has been different, and the man who prefers to let the music talk has spoken out. He’s drawn the ire of President Nicolás Maduro, who canceled a Venezuelan children’s orchestra tour that Dudamel had hoped to bring to the U.S. As classical music critic Mark Swed explains, it was a strike at something close to Dudamel’s heart.

Change at the Los Angeles Times

At a time of dramatic change in the publishing industry, the Los Angeles Times is facing some of its own. Ross Levinsohn, an executive who worked at Fox and served as interim chief of Yahoo, has been named publisher and chief executive; Jim Kirk, who was publisher and editor of the Chicago Sun-Times, has been named interim editor. They replace Davan Maharaj, who had held the dual role of editor and publisher since March 2016. The Times’ parent company also let go of three senior editors and vowed to invest more resources to move the news organization more quickly into the digital age.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Katy Meegan and Barrett Hafner of Portland, Ore., decided to see the eclipse and get married at the same time.