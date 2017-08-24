The death of a man strapped to a chair for 46 hours in a San Luis Obispo County jail puts a focus on the conditions for mentally ill inmates in California’s county jails. Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

A Mentally Ill Inmate’s Final 46 Hours

Andrew Holland’s legs and arms were shackled to a chair in a jail observation cell, where he sat in his own filth, eating and drinking almost nothing, for nearly two days in January. He was naked except for a helmet and mask covering his face and a blanket that slipped off his lap. San Luis Obispo County jail officials say Holland, who had schizophrenia, was restrained because he had been hitting himself in the head and was kept there because he refused to not harm himself further. Within 40 minutes of being unbound, he had stopped breathing. Holland’s death has provoked outrage, a $5-million legal settlement and questions about the way California jails handle a growing number of mentally ill inmates.

Analysis: Make Campaigning Grate Again

President Trump did not invent the permanent presidential campaign; in modern times, the concept goes back to Jimmy Carter. But like so many aspects of Trump’s political career, his take on it has defied conventions at seemingly every turn. As Times political writer Mark Z. Barabak explains in his analysis, “Trump has transformed the bully pulpit — the president’s ability to rally the country in pursuit of his goals — into a sort of vanity project, staging events not to advance any substantive agenda but to vent and, as aides admit, bask in the adulation of supportive audiences.”

-- The pivot: A day after again stoking the nation’s racial tensions at a political rally in Phoenix, Trump called for healing “the wounds that divide us” in Reno.

-- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed back on reports of discontent with Trump, while House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said he saw no need for a federal government shutdown over border wall funds.

-- Did Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton, really “give more to the economy” than they took? Columnist Michael Hiltzik writes that the record says no.

A Deadly Year for Journalists in Mexico

Mexico is on track for the highest number of homicides in two decades, amid a surge of violence among criminal groups this year. Journalists are also dying; so far, at least nine have been killed in 2017. On Tuesday, a reporter who was enrolled in a government protection program after years of uncovering corruption was fatally shot. The National Human Rights Commission says journalists in Mexico are more likely to receive threats from government officials than from criminals.

The New L.A. Look: Ambitious Sustainability?

Atop a ridge in the Santa Monica Mountains just north of the Getty Center, billionaire philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen wants to build a headquarters for the public-policy think tank that bears his name. Where rattlesnakes now roam, scholars would take up residence. Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne got a preview of the preliminary designs, which aim to leave a light footprint on nature but still make a statement.

A 292 Million-to-1 Shot

If you had the numbers 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, with the Powerball number 4 … we’re absolutely floored by your dedication to reading this newsletter. At least one winning ticket for the $758.7-million jackpot was sold to a player in Massachusetts. Three tickets with just five of the six winning numbers (and a substantially lower payout) were sold in California. So much for your plans of taking home $1 billion on Saturday.

-- The mother of a 5-year-old boy killed by his father talks about the loss of her son. The South Pasadena man, who took in Las Vegas shows and went skydiving after the killing, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

-- Fitness at any cost: Millennials prefer trendy but expensive boutique gyms.

-- Nguyen Tran of Starry Kitchen shows how to make Singaporean chili crab and accompanying beignets.

CALIFORNIA

-- San Francisco police say they will be out in force for a Saturday rally that is expected to draw white supremacists and counter-protesters who have clashed violently in the past.

-- A lawsuit claims that a Pasadena elementary school principal threatened to set immigration officers on a mother and a caretaker.

-- Should the LAPD test drones? Police asked the public to weigh in, and the reaction was less positive than they might have hoped.

-- A group representing prisoners and their families is trying to get signatures for a ballot measure to allow felons in state prison to vote in California elections.