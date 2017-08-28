Today: Harvey Strikes at the Heart of Texas

-- California passed a law boosting police transparency on cellphone surveillance . Here's why it's not working.

-- Columnist Steve Lopez checks out some affordable housing for seniors in Playa Vista . The catch? You had to have won a lottery last year.

In 1968, Wendy Jo Halison was found dead in the trunk of her green Thunderbird in L.A.’s Mid-Wilshire district. Her parents would never learn who killed their daughter. Her sister wondered whether she would die without knowing too. Nearly five decades later, she got the call from a detective at the Los Angeles Police Department: “We found who killed your sister.”

Uber has had a bumpy ride, with allegations of sexism, a high-profile lawsuit from Google’s self-driving vehicle arm Waymo, driver dissatisfaction and more jostling the company. That led to co-founder and Chief Executive Travis Kalanick being pressured to resign in June. Now, after a search filled with speculation, Uber has chosen Dara Khosrowshahi, the chief executive of travel booking website Expedia, to be its new CEO , according to a source.

Clashes. Tear gas. Finger-pointing. After a day of relatively tame demonstrations in San Francisco, skirmishes broke out in Berkeley on Sunday during what what many hoped would be a peaceful march against bigotry and President Trump. Some anti-fascist protesters, wearing black and with their faces covered, chased or beat Trump supporters . Police, and in some cases other counter-protesters, tried to stop the violence or escort the victims away.

-- On Friday, Trump ordered the Pentagon to reinstate a ban on transgender people in the military , and White House national security aide Sebastian Gorka exited .

-- Hard-liners in the Trump administration appeared to be trying to pressure President Trump to stop the “Dreamers” program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

-- The Mexican government says it will not renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement via social media or traditional media, for that matter.

In Houston, Jesus Nunez carries his daughter Genesis, 6, as he and other family members flee their flooded home. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The death toll from Tropical Storm Harvey rose as Houston and a wide swath of Texas face record rains and catastrophic flooding. Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

-- Hundreds of Haitians have been leaving California after a Trump administration decree in May. Many are headed for Canada.

-- At the doughnut shop across from the Americana, the mall workers rest and dream big.

-- The ultimate guide to music history along Sunset Boulevard.

-- A founder of Black Lives Matter answers a question on many minds: Where did it go?

-- In goat yoga, the point isn’t to sweat. It’s to have a baby goat climb on your shoulders during your plank.

-- What do Lionel Richie, Run the Jewels and David Bowie have in common? This instrument rental place on Sunset Boulevard.

-- Forecasters say a dangerous heat wave will last at least until Thursday in Southern California.

-- The debate over single-payer healthcare in California isn't going away any time soon.

-- Columnist George Skelton looks at the long history of California Republicans giving the boot to their leaders.

-- Susan Bro, whose daughter Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville, made an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards. She was introduced by a descendant of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

-- The Los Angeles independent film venue Cinefamily says it’s temporarily suspending all activities amid an investigation of sexual misconduct allegations.

-- Nine burning questions we have after the super-sized “Game of Thrones” finale.

-- Tobe Hooper, the horror-movie pioneer who created “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” has died at age 74.

Charles Boyer was suave and sophisticated, but his life was also marked by tragedy. Born on this date in 1899 in France, he would become one of Warner Bros.’ top stars and court a number of leading ladies in films during the 1930s and 1940s. Off screen, he was married to actress Pat Paterson. In 1965, their only son died in a suicide, and after Paterson succumbed to cancer in 1978, Boyer ended his own life.

-- South Carolina has become the latest state trying to restrict abortions by cutting funding.

-- With the battle for Mosul, Iraq, finished, the families of those who fought for Islamic State present a conundrum: Should they be punished, or rehabilitated?

-- Singapore, which outlaws chewing gum, has a plan to track everything from someone smoking in a prohibited space to the number of vehicles on the road. Too Big Brother-ish?

-- Finding a life partner is hard enough. For those of the Druze faith, their future depends on it.

-- Should California spend $3 billion to help people buy electric cars?

-- If Republicans scale back the ability to deduct mortgage interest from one’s taxes, Californians would be hit hardest.

-- L.A. has two of college football’s most intriguing quarterback prospects in USC’s Sam Darnold and UCLA’s Josh Rosen. The nephew of the late broadcaster Howard Cosell breaks down their strengths and weaknesses.

-- After Saturday’s big fight, in which Floyd Mayweather Jr. won, the boxer can now fade into the background as Conor McGregor takes the mantle as the king of combat sports.

-- Trump is shedding supporters like no other president in modern history.

-- “I’m a black daughter of the Confederacy, and this is how we should deal with all those General Lees.”

-- “We are living through a battle for the soul of this nation”: Joe Biden calls on American citizens “to do what [President Trump] will not.” (The Atlantic)