Today: The Wildfire That Burned ‘Like a Blowtorch’

TOP STORIES
The Wildfire That Burned ‘Like a Blowtorch’
At least 17 dead. About 2,000 structures destroyed. More than 115,000 acres burned. California’s 17 wildfires, especially in the northern part of the state, have taken a grim toll on life and property. As federal officials including President Trump pledge help, firefighters are battling the blazes in weather conditions that won’t let up soon. Authorities are looking for many people reported missing; damaged cell towers have hampered communications. In Santa Rosa, where hundreds of homes and other structures have been wiped out, some residents were able to return to hunt for their keepsakes. Others described harrowing escapes: “It just came through there like a blowtorch,” says one. “I saw firetrucks racing up ... then, five minutes later, I saw them racing down. I said, ‘Time to get out of here.’ ” Here is the latest.
More About the Fires
-- Dispatch calls in Napa County paint a distressing picture of those pleading to be rescued; some told of difficulties receiving fire alerts on their phones.
-- The fires have left some older evacuees with nearly nothing. “She's 85 and he's 87. How do you start all over?”
-- The fire in Orange County destroyed two dozen structures and burned 7,500 acres, but progress is being made in fighting it.
The White House Keeper and the Kept
The White House chief of staff has been described as the ultimate gatekeeper. So what happens when the president wants to fling those gates open and throw away the key? That’s the situation facing John F. Kelly, who has sought to bring order to the White House and tighten the flow of information and people to President Trump. By many accounts, Trump has chafed at being so managed. Nor can Kelly tamp everything down: Look no further than Trump’s Twitter attack on “Liddle” Bob Corker and his challenging of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, jokingly or not, to an IQ test.
From Hollywood Power Player to Pariah
Another bombshell report, this time in the New Yorker, and sexual harassment allegations from some of Hollywood’s top actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, have added to Harvey Weinstein’s woes. In less than a week, Weinstein has gone from being one of entertainment’s most powerful producers to seeing his own company fire him; his wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, leave him; and a passel of celebrities and politicians (including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti) condemn his alleged behavior. Soon, Weinstein and his company could face a number of costly civil lawsuits as well.
What Happened on the 32nd Floor?
It’s going to take more time to sort out the exact sequence of events on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel leading up to the Las Vegas massacre. A police investigator told The Times that a wounded security guard called hotel officials to warn them about the gunman before the attack on concertgoers began. A spokeswoman for the company that owns Mandalay Bay seemed to dispute the latest police timeline but did not explain why. Authorities hope to release a complete timeline on Friday.
A Flood of People Out of Puerto Rico
First came the storm and flooding in Puerto Rico. Now, two weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, the exodus is here. Already, tens of thousands of evacuees have left for states on the U.S. mainland. But officials are concerned that if too many flee the island for good, Puerto Rico’s economy could be crippled. Then there are the political implications of a mostly Democratic populace moving to swing states like Florida, which is already home to more than a million Puerto Ricans.
MUST-WATCH VIDEO
-- A homeowner discusses the loss of her house in the Fountaingrove neighborhood of Santa Rosa.
-- Which team do the Dodgers want to face next? Sports columnist Bill Plaschke breaks it down.
-- Swedish House Mafia DJ Steve Angello is ready to give up his home studio ... for $5.5 million.
CALIFORNIA
-- Columnist Steve Lopez dropped by the Culver City Senior Center to see if anyone thinks Sen. Dianne Feinstein, at 84, is too old to run for reelection to her sixth term.
-- Southern California’s largest water agency gave its support to the massive Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta tunnel project, but it’s far from a done deal.
-- At UCLA, this dorm floor is dedicated to students who are the first in their families to attend college.
-- Rufus Hannah, the vulnerable “Bumfights” participant who turned his life around, has died in a car crash.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- Remember the ’80s drama “Dynasty”? It’s back as a new series. But with tales of the rich and famous crowding reality and TV, it feels redundant, TV critic Lorraine Ali says.
-- Willem Dafoe has a good-guy role. Yes, really. The actor who’s played so many on-screen villains shows a warm side in “The Florida Project.”
-- The MacArthur “genius” fellowships have been announced. Art critic Christopher Knight says they matter even more in today’s culture, where expertise is under fire.
-- “The Hubble Cantata”: Is it opera, virtual-reality movie, science lesson … or all of the above?
CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD
Live from New York, it was Saturday night on this date in 1975. On the first episode of “Saturday Night Live,” George Carlin was the host, Billy Preston and Janis Ian performed, and the Muppets did a sketch. The L.A. Times’ review called it “bright and bouncy,” but not every critic was as kind.
NATION-WORLD
-- President Trump is expected to refuse to recertify the Iran nuclear deal. What would that mean?
-- Two Baltimore police officers have accepted “minor disciplinary action” for their involvement in the 2015 arrest of Freddie Gray, who died in police custody.
-- Catalonia’s leader has stopped short of an outright declaration of independence, but that approach isn’t making separatists or Spain’s central government happy.
-- Cambodia is supposed to be a democracy, but it is lurching toward full-blown dictatorship.
BUSINESS
-- Bad news: Your 401(k) probably won't give you a decent retirement.
-- Obamacare 101: How Trump might “use the power of the pen,” as he tweeted, to overhaul healthcare.
SPORTS
-- The Golden Knights hockey team, Las Vegas’ first professional sports franchise, had its home opener and provided some catharsis for a city trying to cope with tragedy, columnist Helene Elliott writes.
-- The U.S. men's soccer team failed to qualify for the World Cup with a stunning loss to Trinidad and Tobago.
-- More charges are expected this month in the college basketball scandal.
OPINION
-- Sen. Bob Corker’s colleagues must join him in calling out Trump’s recklessness.
-- By giving back a $5-million donation from Harvey Weinstein, USC may be showing it has learned a lesson.
WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING
-- A 10-month investigation of Weinstein’s behavior details allegations of sexual harassment and assault. (The New Yorker)
-- For North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the seaside city of Wonsan is a summer retreat that he wants to turn into a major tourist destination. It’s also the site of missile tests. (Reuters)
-- A Nigerian model speaks out: “I am the woman in the ‘racist Dove ad.’ I am not a victim.” (The Guardian)
ONLY IN CALIFORNIA
It’s the greatest pumpkin, Charlie Brown! In Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, a pumpkin weighing 2,363 pounds set a record for the heaviest gourd ever to be entered in the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off. The winning grower took home $16,541 in prize money. That sure beats getting a rock.
