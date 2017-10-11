Today: The Wildfire That Burned ‘Like a Blowtorch’

Wildfires continue to burn across California, as the death toll rises and firefighters struggle to contain the flames. Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

The Wildfire That Burned ‘Like a Blowtorch’

At least 17 dead. About 2,000 structures destroyed. More than 115,000 acres burned. California’s 17 wildfires, especially in the northern part of the state, have taken a grim toll on life and property. As federal officials including President Trump pledge help, firefighters are battling the blazes in weather conditions that won’t let up soon. Authorities are looking for many people reported missing; damaged cell towers have hampered communications. In Santa Rosa, where hundreds of homes and other structures have been wiped out, some residents were able to return to hunt for their keepsakes. Others described harrowing escapes: “It just came through there like a blowtorch,” says one. “I saw firetrucks racing up ... then, five minutes later, I saw them racing down. I said, ‘Time to get out of here.’ ” Here is the latest.

Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times Chloe Hoskins, 7, wearing a bandanna to protect herself from the smoke and ash, checks on a neighbor's burned-out property with her father in the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa. Chloe Hoskins, 7, wearing a bandanna to protect herself from the smoke and ash, checks on a neighbor's burned-out property with her father in the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

More About the Fires

-- Dispatch calls in Napa County paint a distressing picture of those pleading to be rescued; some told of difficulties receiving fire alerts on their phones.

-- The fires have left some older evacuees with nearly nothing. “She's 85 and he's 87. How do you start all over?”

-- The fire in Orange County destroyed two dozen structures and burned 7,500 acres, but progress is being made in fighting it.

The White House Keeper and the Kept

The White House chief of staff has been described as the ultimate gatekeeper. So what happens when the president wants to fling those gates open and throw away the key? That’s the situation facing John F. Kelly, who has sought to bring order to the White House and tighten the flow of information and people to President Trump. By many accounts, Trump has chafed at being so managed. Nor can Kelly tamp everything down: Look no further than Trump’s Twitter attack on “Liddle” Bob Corker and his challenging of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, jokingly or not, to an IQ test.

From Hollywood Power Player to Pariah

Another bombshell report, this time in the New Yorker, and sexual harassment allegations from some of Hollywood’s top actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, have added to Harvey Weinstein’s woes. In less than a week, Weinstein has gone from being one of entertainment’s most powerful producers to seeing his own company fire him; his wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, leave him; and a passel of celebrities and politicians (including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti) condemn his alleged behavior. Soon, Weinstein and his company could face a number of costly civil lawsuits as well.

What Happened on the 32nd Floor?

It’s going to take more time to sort out the exact sequence of events on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel leading up to the Las Vegas massacre. A police investigator told The Times that a wounded security guard called hotel officials to warn them about the gunman before the attack on concertgoers began. A spokeswoman for the company that owns Mandalay Bay seemed to dispute the latest police timeline but did not explain why. Authorities hope to release a complete timeline on Friday.

A Flood of People Out of Puerto Rico

First came the storm and flooding in Puerto Rico. Now, two weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, the exodus is here. Already, tens of thousands of evacuees have left for states on the U.S. mainland. But officials are concerned that if too many flee the island for good, Puerto Rico’s economy could be crippled. Then there are the political implications of a mostly Democratic populace moving to swing states like Florida, which is already home to more than a million Puerto Ricans.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO