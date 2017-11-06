Today: Massacre at a Texas Church

At least 26 people were killed in another mass shooting, this time at a Texas church.

TOP STORIES

Massacre at a Texas Church

Sutherland Springs is a rural suburb of San Antonio with just a few hundred residents. Violence tore through this small town on Sunday, when a man with a history of domestic violence opened fire using an AR-15-style assault rifle, killing 26 worshipers at the First Baptist Church and injuring 20 others. Authorities say that as the assailant left the church, a neighbor shot at him, then gave chase before the mortally wounded gunman drove off the side of a road. The shooting is the deadliest in modern Texas history and comes just six weeks after the massacre at a Las Vegas country music festival. Here is the latest.

Nick Wagner / Associated Press A woman prays with a man after a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A woman prays with a man after a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Nick Wagner / Associated Press)

Trump on the Road

President Trump is in Japan for his five-country, 12-day tour of Asia, which will be heavily focused on the nuclear standoff with North Korea. From Tokyo, Trump called the Texas shooting an “act of evil” and blamed the gunman’s mental health amid meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. In a mix of the heavy- and lighthearted, the two leaders have bonded over golf, including a round with the No. 4-ranked player in the world, and trucker hats. Trump’s next stops: South Korea, China, Vietnam (where he is expected to meet with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to discuss North Korea, on the sidelines of a regional trade summit) and the Philippines.

More Politics

-- Trump called for Japan to buy U.S. anti-missile batteries to counter the growing ballistic missile threat from North Korea.

-- As part of the so-called Paradise Papers, newly leaked documents show that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has a stake in a company that does business with a gas producer partly owned by Putin’s son-in-law.

-- Authorities say Sen. Rand Paul was assaulted at his home. He reportedly suffered five broken ribs.

-- Yes, Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Trump can be a “good president.” There’s a lot more to the story.

What Happened? Democrats Do More Than Look Skyward

Screaming helplessly at the sky on the first anniversary of Trump’s election Wednesday may feel therapeutic for Democrats, but it won’t help them at the ballot box. That’s why many in the party’s upper echelons are doing some painful soul-searching over what went wrong with Hillary Clinton’s campaign last year. Though former Democratic National Committee chief Donna Brazile’s book excerpts have generated headlines (contrary to Clinton critics, Brazile now says she found “no evidence” of rigging primaries in Clinton's favor), a quieter set of discussions has taken place about what can be learned for next year’s congressional elections. This week, all eyes will be on the governors races in Virginia and New Jersey on Tuesday.

Palace Intrigue in Saudi Arabia

At least 11 princes, four sitting Cabinet members and “tens” of former ministers in Saudi Arabia were arrested over the weekend, in what’s been billed as a clampdown on corruption. The man thought to be behind it all is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been overseeing an ambitious plan to modernize the kingdom while consolidating tremendous power. Though the names of the arrestees have not been provided, one is reportedly Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the world’s richest men with investments in many huge Western companies.

A Shot Across the Bow, and Nothing More

In 2016, the California medical board threatened to pull the license of Dr. Robert Sears, a celebrity in the anti-vaccine community. It was a move that seemed to signal a crackdown on doctors and parents who were hesitant to vaccinate children even after a strict state law had taken effect. But more than a year later, no doctors in California have been punished for writing unnecessary medical exemptions. Why? For starters, physicians don’t have to follow specific criteria when deciding whether a child qualifies for a medical exemption.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- The fall of Harvey Weinstein has set off a string of allegations that some think may change Hollywood forever.

-- In Cambodia Town, a community is moving from survival to success.

-- Columnist Steve Lopez looks at those who are benefiting from rapidly rising rents: developers, landlords and investors.