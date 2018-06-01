Today: Blame Canada (and Mexico and Europe)?

North Korean spy chief and four-star general Kim Yong Chol has been accused of orchestrating the cyberattack on Sony Pictures and the deadly 2010 torpedoing of a South Korean warship. Today, he’s expected to meet Trump at the White House and deliver a personal letter from Kim Jong Un after talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York. The whirlwind diplomacy is the latest sign that the on-again, off-again Trump-Kim summit may be on for June 12. Even so, Trump has suggested follow-up meetings may be necessary to hammer out a disarmament deal. There’s also a new wild card: Russia, which has been mostly on the sidelines, sent its foreign minister to meet with Kim in Pyongyang.