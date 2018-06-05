Today: Pardon Me, Myself and I

Today is Day 501 of the Trump presidency. Though the White House has been touting the slogan “500 Days of American Greatness,” the president himself provided a major distraction from that message with some widely disputed claims on Twitter: that he has “the absolute right to PARDON myself” and that the appointment of the special counsel in the Russia investigation as “UNCONSTITUTIONAL!” Many legal experts would disagree or, at the very least, think the political consequences would be harsh.