Today: A Mile-Long Dive Through Peril

It took French director Claude Lanzmann seven years to film the 1985 documentary “Shoah” in 14 countries and an additional five years to edit it down from 350 hours of footage into a nearly 10-hour film about the Holocaust. In the process, he changed the genre. More important, as film critic Kenneth Turan writes in this appreciation of Lanzmann, who died last week at 92, is that he “took one of the most unimaginable events in modern history and helped us come to grips with it in a way that would not seem possible for those who had not been personally involved.”