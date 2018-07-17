Today: Trump and Putin, Side by Side

It will probably never be known what was said between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in their two hours of one-on-one face time. But their post-meeting news conference proved stunning in its own right. Rather than back up American intelligence officials’ unanimous conclusion of Russian election interference in the U.S., Trump said Putin’s denials of wrongdoing were “extremely strong and powerful,” didn’t see “any reason why” Russia would meddle and criticized the FBI for not doing enough to investigate Democrats. With Putin at his side, Trump also slammed the special counsel’s investigation into his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia. Back in the U.S., national security officials, foreign policy analysts, Democrats and some leading Republicans were aghast. Even Newt Gingrich called Trump’s comments siding with Putin “the most serious mistake of his presidency.” John Brennan, the former CIA director under President Obama, went further, calling it “nothing short of treasonous.” Many Republican lawmakers remained silent.