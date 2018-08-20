Today: No Dirty Rat Here!

In an outburst over the Russia investigation, President Trump says the White House counsel is not a “rat.”
TOP STORIES
No Dirty Rat Here!
In a series of tweets, President Trump indicated he is unconcerned about a New York Times report that White House Counsel Donald McGahn has cooperated extensively with the special counsel investigation. Saying “I have nothing to hide,” Trump tweeted that he allowed the testimony and that McGahn is not a “rat” like John Dean, who helped bring down President Nixon. The report and Trump’s reaction come amid the pending verdict for his former campaign manager Paul Manafort on tax evasion and bank fraud charges, the release of former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman’s allegation-filled book, a furor over the president revoking former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance, Rudy Giuliani saying “truth isn’t truth,” and more. So much for the August doldrums.
More From Washington
-- Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III urged a federal judge to sentence George Papadopoulos to up to six months in prison, saying in a court filing that his lies harmed the Russia investigation.
-- Space force? Trump has suggested the idea just came to him, but his backing of it followed months of lobbying by officials with ties to the aerospace industry.
Could He Out-Trump Trump?
He’s a political outsider, is prone to bombast and has a pile of unpaid bills. Could Michael Avenatti, lawyer to porn actress Stormy Daniels and Trump tormentor on TV, run for president and win? Though that would have seemed laugh-out-loud ridiculous a few years ago, Avenatti has been testing the waters. His message: “I say when they go low, we hit harder.” At the very least, it points to the difficulties Democrats face in countering Trump.
The Evolution of Gavin Newsom
Universal healthcare. High-speed rail. Bail reform. Gavin Newsom has been in politics for two decades, and over that time he’s made several about-faces on the issues. His defenders say it’s normal for a person’s views to evolve. His critics say he’s trying to have it both ways. Will it hurt his chances as he faces off with Republican John Cox in the election to become California’s next governor?
A ‘Crazy’ Idea That’s Not Crazy at All
“Crazy Rich Asians,” the first contemporary English-language Hollywood film with an all-Asian cast since “The Joy Luck Club” 25 years ago, dominated the box office this weekend. With an estimated $34-million, five-day opening, the film stands to send a message to Hollywood (again): Diversity sells. For director Jon M. Chu, taking the helm of a culturally specific story was an intensely personal choice — and one he intends to continue.
Lost City on the Prairie
Out in a Kansas field, archaeologists are exploring the remains of what one Wichita State University professor believes is the lost city of Etzanoa, home to perhaps 20,000 people between 1450 and 1700. Over the decades, thousands of artifacts have been uncovered. But it wasn’t until recently that a connection to Etzanoa was made. It’s spurred a rethinking of views on the early settlement of the Midwest.
OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND
-- There’s an epidemic of mental illness among the homeless in California, yet counties have huge reserves of money for mental health that have not been spent.
-- The deadly, wind-driven blaze that hit Redding shows the need to better understand how fires move as well as to rethink evacuation procedures.
-- Columnist Steve Lopez says L.A. has its own ugly swamp that needs draining. So where’s the leadership?
-- The pleasures of Big Sur are accessible again with the reopening of California 1.
MUST-WATCH VIDEO
-- “One minute, I’m winning the Triple Crown. The next minute, I can’t feed myself.’’ Jockey Victor Espinoza is trying to recover from a fateful fall.
CALIFORNIA
-- The recording of 1,000-plus phone calls between Orange County jail inmates and their attorneys is being blamed on a technical error.
-- ICE says a man detained while driving his pregnant wife to a hospital in San Bernardino had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Mexico on homicide charges.
-- L.A. will get a 24-hour local news channel when Charter Communications flips the switch in November.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- For “Juliet, Naked,” the filmmakers created an album of ’90s-sounding songs with the help of Ryan Adams, Robyn Hitchcock and others.
-- In her own words, soul-gospel singer Mavis Staples remembers the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.
-- Director Boots Riley has some serious issues with Spike Lee’s new film, “BlacKkKlansman.”
CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD
When the risque “There’s Something About Mary” hit theaters 20 years ago, Markie Post (who played Mary’s mom) jokingly thought that “culture as we know it is over.” Perhaps. But if you want to know the back stories to some of the most memorable scenes, read on.
NATION-WORLD
-- “You’ve killed me little by little”: Family detention left lasting scars for one mother and son.
-- Afghanistan’s president has called for a cease-fire with the Taliban to coincide with this week’s Eid al-Adha holiday.
-- The latest earthquakes cut power across the Indonesian island of Lombok and destroyed buildings, as it tries to recover from a deadly temblor earlier this month.
-- A checkup with the pediatrician may soon include a prescription for play. Researchers say it’s essential for kids.
BUSINESS
-- At theme parks, the wages may not be great, but little-known employee perks such as special events, free passes and early access to new attractions help.
-- Some 7-Eleven owners say they feel disenfranchised by a new 15-year franchise agreement with the Japanese-owned chain.
SPORTS
-- A lot has changed since the Raiders left L.A., but as columnist Dylan Hernandez observes, the city still bleeds silver and black.
-- The Dodgers staged another offensive ambush in a 12-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
OPINION
-- If Gov. Jerry Brown doesn't fix the DMV before he leaves office, writes columnist George Skelton, it's a black mark on his legacy.
-- Has Rep. Devin Nunes forgotten who sent him to Congress?
WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING
-- Jimmy Carter, the “un-celebrity president”: Unlike his successors, Carter chose to live a modest life after leaving the White House. (Washington Post)
-- Actress Asia Argento, who's been at the front of the #MeToo movement, reportedly settled a sexual assault complaint against her. (New York Times)
-- Who is stealing some of the greatest Chinese artworks from museums around the world? (GQ)
ONLY IN L.A.
In Silver Lake, one person’s “junky old gas station” is another person’s “historic monument.” The steel-frame structure, built in 1941 as a Texaco service station, has been operating as a repair shop and is surrounded by old cars. The owner wants to build apartments and retail space on the site instead. But the Cultural Heritage Commission has deemed the building a prime example of the Streamline Moderne architectural style. Next stop: the City Council.
If you like this newsletter, please share it with friends. Comments or ideas? Email us at headlines@latimes.com.