Today: She Said, He Said, They’ll Vote

The fate of a Supreme Court nomination now rests with the Senate after hours of raw, emotional testimony from professor Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the man she has accused of sexually assaulting her in their high school days. Ford’s soft-spoken, anguished recall of details and statement that she is “100%” certain Kavanaugh was her attacker contrasted with his outraged denials and portrayal of himself as a victim of “a frenzy on the left” and “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.” At the end of the day, Republican senators expressed confidence that the Senate Judiciary Committee would approve Kavanaugh in a vote this morning, with a final vote by the full Senate next week.