Baseball instead of Brett Kavanaugh on the front page? Yes, please

To the editor: Thanks for thinking of your loyal readers’ sensitivities. Evidently you understand that we've wearied of incessant political drama.
After many days of front-page headlines dominated by the Brett Kavanaugh debacle, the last two days’ front pages make no mention of it. Plus, for the first time in my memory, four consecutive Los Angeles Times’ front pages have featured items usually consigned to the sports section.
Marta Tehrani, Santa Monica
