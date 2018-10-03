Advertisement

Baseball instead of Brett Kavanaugh on the front page? Yes, please

Oct 03, 2018 | 4:00 AM
Baseball instead of Brett Kavanaugh on the front page? Yes, please
Matt Kemp, left, and Manny Machado celebrate after the Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies to clinch their sixth straight division championship on Oct. 1. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images)

To the editor: Thanks for thinking of your loyal readers’ sensitivities. Evidently you understand that we've wearied of incessant political drama.

After many days of front-page headlines dominated by the Brett Kavanaugh debacle, the last two days’ front pages make no mention of it. Plus, for the first time in my memory, four consecutive Los Angeles Times’ front pages have featured items usually consigned to the sports section.

Advertisement

Please keep diverting us with front-page news on the Dodgers and the Angels. Let the Kavanaugh drama play out on interior pages.

Marta Tehrani, Santa Monica

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook.

Advertisement
Advertisement