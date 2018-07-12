Kevin Cooper, on death row, fails to make the case he was wrongly convicted

To the editor: I read with interest the article regarding convicted quadruple murderer Kevin Cooper, who has been on death row for 33 years and insists he was wrongfully convicted.
I anticipated that there would be some compelling evidence by Cooper’s defense team that would put his conviction into doubt. At the end of the article, I became convinced of Cooper’s guilt.
I was not aware that Cooper had been accused of committing two violent rapes, one a year before the four murders, and another while he was on the lam. Cooper’s defense attorney admitted to the rape that occurred a year before the murders, and Cooper was not charged with the second rape because he had already been sentenced to death.
Kenny Rethwisch, Villa Park
